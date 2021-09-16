Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:03
comunicato stampa

Satisfai Health acquires global license for AI software to detect early cancer in Barrett's Esophagus

16 settembre 2021 | 16.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Advanced real-time clinical diagnostics for up to 150 million people

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfai Health, a leading medical solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, particularly in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, has acquired an exclusive global license from the University of Augsburg and the OTH Regensburg, Technical University of Applied Sciences, in Germany. Satisfai will further develop AI software that will transform the management of Barrett's Esophagus, critically the detection of early esophageal cancer when curable. Barrett's is a gastrointestinal condition affecting around 150 million people globally. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advanced image analysis at the point of care.Satisfai Health's licensing of AI-enhanced software will provide clinicians with faster, more effective diagnostics during endoscopic procedures. Diagnosis entails imaging and biopsies of the esophagus to check for precancerous cells (dysplasia) which can be treated to prevent esophageal cancer.

"AI will revolutionize endoscopy and our tool is the first step to improve and optimize the detection of Barrett's cancer," said Dr. Helmut Messman, Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Augsburg and current President of the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE). "I am extremely happy that we will continue our research in this field with Satisfai."

"OTH Regensburg and University Hospital Augsburg unite several years of successful research in AI for the upper gastrointestinal tract," the Universities said in a joint statement. "We are delighted to collaborate with Satisfai to translate this research into clinical practice," said Dr Christoph Palm, Professor of Medical Image Computing in Regensburg.

"We are passionate about developing technology that helps doctors and their patients," stated Dr. Michael Byrne, Satisfai Health CEO, and Clinical Professor of Medicine in Vancouver. "Our collaborations and partnerships aim to deliver precision care to millions of patients across a range of GI diseases."

Dr James East, Associate Professor in Gastroenterology at John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, noted, "Barrett's is the next frontier for AI in endoscopy after the colon. Satisfai's collaboration with the Messmann group is a giant step closer to a Barrett's AI expert at our shoulder in every endoscopy room."

About Satisfai HealthSatisfai Health is a leading medical solutions provider specializing in AI applications for gastroenterology.

For more information:https://about.satisfai.health/barretts https://www.linkedin.com/company/satisfaihealth Marketing | Branding | PR managed by Bammai www.bammai.com

Contact: Andrew Stibbsinfo@satisfai.health

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613160/Satisfai_Logo.jpg

