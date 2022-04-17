Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 15:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:25 Cessione Milan, conferme su trattativa con fondo Bahrein: le cifre

14:58 Covid oggi Sardegna, 327 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 18 aprile

14:58 Ucraina, Isis a miliziani: "Sfruttate guerra Russia per attaccare Europa"

14:45 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 18 aprile

14:35 Covid oggi Toscana, 766 contagi e un morto: bollettino 18 aprile

14:24 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.986 contagi e 4 morti: a Roma 1.272 casi

13:47 Morto Piergiorgio Bellocchio, intellettuale militante

13:32 Mariupol, l'ex soldato e il combattente anti Isis: chi sono i britannici catturati

13:22 Latina, 13enne morta dopo panino: Procura apre fascicolo

13:09 Ucraina, generale Tricarico: "Con 'porte chiuse' a Putin crescono timori per opzione nucleare"

13:00 Mariupol, catturati due britannici: il messaggio sulla tv russa

12:50 Draghi positivo al Covid, è asintomatico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia converts its $300 million deposit with the Central Bank of Mauritania into a soft loan

17 aprile 2022 | 22.33
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in implementation of directives by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Central Bank of Mauritania into a soft loan, as part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts and leadership role in supporting the development and economy of Arab and Islamic states.

The move comes as an extension of the Kingdom's continuous support for the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to push the wheel of economic growth and implement development projects in vital sectors. The support aims to contribute to promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, in addition to opening new financing channels from regional and international financial organizations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN27312 en US Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza leadership role Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Mauritania Arabia Saudita
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 17 aprile
News to go
Stop gas Russia, Italia verso austerity energetica?
News to go
Covid in Italia, 7mila bar chiusi causa pandemia
News to go
Ucraina, Papa invoca la pace: "Troppo sangue e violenza in questa Pasqua"
News to go
Pasqua, riparte il turismo: boom per le città d'arte
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, scaduto l’ultimatum russo a Mariupol
News to go
Covid Italia, ultimo bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Pasqua a tavola, in Italia piatti tradizione da Nord a Sud
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Più armi arriveranno prima finirà la guerra"
News to go
Pasqua, agnello 'salva-pastori' in 4 tavole su 10
News to go
Napoli, Gdf sequestra 630mila articoli non sicuri: 31 denunce
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza