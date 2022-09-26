Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:02 Elezioni 2022, Casini tra veterani undicesima legislatura. Decima per Bossi

21:00 Pd, Letta resta da 'traghettatore': si va a congresso ma sì o no a Conte divide

20:37 Putin concede la cittadinanza a Snowden

20:35 Elezioni 2022, centrodestra lavora a squadra di governo: i nomi

20:02 Elezioni 2022, al centrodestra 235 deputati e 112 senatori

19:50 Spazio, impatto fra la sonda Dart della Nasa e l'asteroide Dimorphos

19:33 Salvini: "Pensiamo al governo". Ma base raccoglie firme per congresso

18:39 Si svuotano i magazzini e mancano le materie prime per gli accessoristi della nautica

18:35 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Letta sconfitto non cerchi capro espiatorio"

18:29 Obbligo mascherine su bus e treni, verso addio dal primo ottobre

18:19 Elezioni, Montesano: "Stamattina c'è un silenzio attonito"

18:14 Elezioni 2022, crolla affluenza al Sud: Calabria maglia nera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk, an integrated digital platform, to facilitate pilgrim journeys for visitors from around the world

26 settembre 2022 | 15.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced today the launch of Nusuk (nusuk.sa), the official Saudi integrated digital platform that offers all pilgrims and visitors an easy-to-use planning gateway for their journeys to Makkah and Madinah. This e-platform aims to enhance the experience of Muslims visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from all over the world and facilitate the arrival procedures for visitors to perform Umrah. Nusuk is an initiative of the Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program.

Nusuk provides information and a wide range of services for pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform the Rituals of Umrah with ease and comfort. It will also raise the quality of the services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of visitors, in order to achieve the desired goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Nusuk is launched in cooperation and partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority to provide the full range of services across the Visit Saudi ecosystem including facilitating visas, permits, booking processes, and procedures. Nusuk also offers various packages and programs to improve and enrich the experience of Muslims visiting Makkah and Madinah.

At a later stage, additional services will include interactive maps, a calendar of offers and activities, healthcare information and services, and a digital guide for all policy guidelines which is provided in several languages. Nusuk also offers opportunities for the private sector, enabling service providers to offer their services electronically to pilgrims and visitors. The Maqam platform will continue to support Umrah Trip Program planning until its services are transferred to Nusuk at a later stage.

His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Chairman of the Committee for the Pilgrim Experience Program, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, explained that Nusuk is a continuation of efforts to improve the quality of the services provided to pilgrims by using the latest technology. Additionally, Nusuk, in conjunction with several government agencies, will work to facilitate ease of procedures and enable pilgrims and visitors to enjoy their spiritual journey with ease and comfort.

While His Excellency the Minister of Tourism, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Ahmed Al Khateeb, addressed the importance of Nusuk under the umbrella of the Pilgrim Experience Program, and its role within the framework of cooperation and integration between the Authority and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. This is a key step in achieving the objectives of Saudi's Vision 2030 by facilitating the process of Umrah and providing the best services to all Muslims.

For more information, please visit www.nusuk.sa

About NUSUK

Nusuk, Saudi's first-ever official integrated digital platform, offers all pilgrims and visitors an easy-to-use planning gateway for their journeys to Makkah and Madinah, and beyond. With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights. At a later stage, Nusuk can will also be used to schedule visits to important sites, find transportation, curate itineraries and interactive maps.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907444/Nusuk_platform_eng_Infographic.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-launches-nusuk-an-integrated-digital-platform-to-facilitate-pilgrim-journeys-for-visitors-from-around-the-world-301633050.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk platform an integrated digital platform Saudi Arabia
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni 2022, i 'flop' eccellenti
News to go
Alluvione Marche, domani i funerali del piccolo Mattia
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, i dati Codacons
News to go
Verona, scoperta frode fiscale
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Bolsonaro Jr celebra vittoria Meloni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta non si ricandiderà alla guida del Pd
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Erdogan: "Potremmo negoziare con Kiev"
News to go
Nations League, stasera Italia-Ungheria
News to go
Elezioni 2022, risultati e reazioni
News to go
Maltempo, pioggia e vento in tutta Italia
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Codacons: "Tariffe biglietti aerei fuori controllo"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, urne premiano Fdi di Giorgia Meloni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza