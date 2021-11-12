Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:27 Black Friday 2021 Amazon, sciopero corrieri in appalto il 26 novembre

18:19 Covid oggi Campania, consigliere regionale positivo: "Con vaccino non ho sintomi"

18:13 Roma, investe donna dopo lite: il figlio spara in strada

18:12 Ai funerali di Viviana le accuse della sorella: "Su di te luridi pettegolezzi"

18:04 Otto e mezzo, Giannini: "Non mento, da Renzi vergognosa manipolazione"

18:01 Covid oggi Gb, 38.351 contagi e 157 morti

17:42 Covid oggi Sicilia, 327 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 13 novembre

17:31 Covid oggi Piemonte, 483 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 13 novembre

17:21 Lady Gaga a Milano: "Vincere un altro Oscar sarebbe un onore"

17:19 Terza dose vaccino Lazio, prenotazioni over 40 da lunedì 15

17:07 Covid oggi Italia, 8.544 contagi e 53 morti: bollettino 13 novembre

17:00 Covid oggi Campania, 830 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 13 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia official visit to France Strengthens Cultural Ties

13 novembre 2021 | 00.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Official cultural visit by Saudi Arabia to France features a series of successful strategic engagements, including meetings with the French Minister of Culture and the Director-General of UNESCO

- His Highness Prince Badr addressed the UNESCO General Conference

- A new agreement signed with UNESCO further recognizes the cultural significance of ancient AlUla, building on existing cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia to enhance the destination.

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a week-long visit to France, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, met with his counterpart Roselyne Bachelot, French Minister of Culture, Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and several other French cultural leaders and institutions.

Prince Badr addressed the UNESCO General Conference: "We congratulate UNESCO on its seventy-fifth anniversary, which the Kingdom has been a part of since the beginning as a founder member. Saudi Arabia is committed to working with UNESCO, and its members, in the efforts to unleash the power of culture."

The day prior UNESCO and the Royal Commission for AlUla signed an agreement that will help preserve the globally significant area, enabling it to become a destination for heritage, nature, arts, and culture. It builds on an existing partnership, through which over 100 French archaeologists and experts are currently working onsite.

France and Saudi have a long history of ongoing cultural exchange. For example, fifty years ago King Khalid helped establish the Arab World Institute in Paris. In 2018, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud made an official visit to France, meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, where a significant cultural agreement between the two countries was signed.

The Kingdom is hosting a vibrant cultural program of over 100 cultural events, initiatives, and engagements during the coming months, including Saudi Arabia's first art biennale, Ad-Diriyah Biennale, and first major international film festival, the Red Sea International Film Festival, which will feature French classics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687527/saudi_moc.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN74960 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA France Strengthens Cultural Ties Saudi Arabia to France features a series Saudi Arabia official visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Francia ricorda attentati al Bataclan
News to go
Covid Italia, Iss:"Dopo 6 mesi efficacia vaccino passa al 50%"
News to go
Bielorussia, Putin: "Russia non c'entra con crisi migranti"
News to go
Covid, pediatri: "In 2 mesi oltre 24mila casi tra 6-10 anni"
News to go
Eitan Biran, respinto ricorso del nonno
News to go
No Green pass, Lamorgese: "Manifestanti seguano modalità concordate"
News to go
Papa ad Assisi: "E' tempo che ai poveri sia restituita la parola"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 12 novembre
News to go
Italia-Svizzera allo stadio Olimpico
News to go
Il Rapporto italiani nel mondo della fondazione Migrantes
News to go
Risorse idriche, bando da 313 milioni contro sprechi
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza