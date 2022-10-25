Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:44 Leslie Jordan star di 'Will and Grace' muore a 67 anni in un incidente

09:47 Migranti, "oltre 1.400 alla deriva nel Canale di Sicilia, 400 rischiano la vita"

09:42 Vela d'epoca, a Monfalcone via al corso gratuito per maestri d'ascia

09:40 WhatsApp down oggi, impossibile mandare e ricevere messaggi

09:24 Ucraina, Steinmeier a Kiev: "Continueremo sostegno anche a livello militare"

09:06 Mario Giordano conferma: "'Fuori dal coro' sospesa dal 15 novembre"

09:06 Ancora caldo sull'Italia con l'anticiclone di Halloween, le previsioni

08:59 Carburanti, ancora in calo oggi i prezzi di benzina e diesel

08:31 Omicidio Lisa Gabriele, arrestato ex poliziotto

08:22 Brigata Aosta in Libano, workshop per gestire le crisi

07:54 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Salvezza prima di tutto ma fermare viaggi di morte"

07:39 Napoli, usura e spaccio: 11 arresti tra cui un carabiniere

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia to Convene Global Mining Sector at Second Future Minerals Forum in January 2023

25 ottobre 2022 | 09.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Future Minerals Forum will take place from January 10–12, 2023, in Riyadh and is expected to attract more than 9,000 participants

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today announced initial details about the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will take place from January 10-12, 2023 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

FMF 2023 will gather global mining industry leaders, including governments and business executives from around the world, and provide a platform to discuss the future potential of mining in Africa, and West and Central Asia.

Speaking about the event, His Excellency, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, said, "The Future Minerals Forum is a one-of-a-kind event for global mining leaders to convene, discuss and explore the new mining hub emerging from Africa to Western and Central Asia. With vast untapped mineral resources, these lands represent significant investment opportunities for those with the vision and capabilities to support the development of the global circular carbon economy and the transformation of the energy sector."

FMF is expected to welcome more than 9,000 participants and 170 prominent international speakers, including government ministers, mining investment leaders and heads of major mining companies from more than 100 countries. On January 10, the Ministerial Roundtable will be attended by high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector.

On January 11 and 12, FMF will host numerous sessions, presentations and discussions on regional and international topics related to the sector. Among the issues on the agenda are:

The event also will provide opportunities for attendees to explore how they can collaborate more closely to maximize the benefits of mining for sustainable economic development, the development of integrated value chains, technology, and sustainability.

The first edition of FMF, held in January 2022, was attended by governments, international organizations, major mining companies, financial institutions, academics and researchers. Participants unanimously agreed on the importance of the region (Africa, West and Central Asia) in meeting global mineral demand thanks to its unique geology and significant reserves of high-demand mineral commodities. Moreover, attendees praised Saudi Arabia for its mining sector, agreeing that the nation has all the right ingredients to become a center of mining excellence, able to lead the development of the industry from Africa to West and Central Asia.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928831/Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-to-convene-global-mining-sector-at-second-future-minerals-forum-in-january-2023-301658113.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro at Second Future Minerals Forum Arabia at Saudi Arabia
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme Confartigianato: 900mila aziende e 3,5 milioni lavoratori a rischio
News to go
Oggi lo spettacolo dell'eclissi solare
News to go
Confindustria, Bonomi: "Energia e Lavoro priorità da affrontare"
News to go
Governo, Cingolani lavorerà come consulente a titolo gratuito
New to go
Incontro Papa-Macron in Vaticano: colloquio di oltre un'ora
News to go
Gb, Rishi Sunak è il nuovo premier
News to go
Carenza di farmaci in Italia, allarme Federfarma
News to go
Boca Juniors campione d'Argentina
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza