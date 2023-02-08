Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
comunicato stampa

Saudi Arabia to Launch 2nd Edition of Financial Sector Conference (FSC) March 15-16, 2023 in Riyadh

08 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Edition of the Financial Sector Conference (FSC 2023) organized by the Financial Sector Development Program partners (Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, and Capital Market Authority) will be held March 15-16, 2023 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. It will be attended by decision-makers in the financial sector and senior executives in local, regional, and international financial institutions, as well as international investors, entrepreneurs, and prominent academics.

FSC 2023 will build on the objectives of the first edition in 2019, which sought integration between the financial sector ecosystem with its various means and tools, contributing to continuous growth within a framework of robust and solid fiscal stability, while employing innovative tools in the development and management of services.

The FSC 2023 agenda includes a discussion of the key topics regarding the aspirations and concerns of the financial community. Participants will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy, supply chain constraints, a changing world order, the protracted pandemic, and other factors causing slow growth in many regions worldwide that affect the financial sector and its ecosystem.

The conference will explore the extent to which financial institutions are resilient and coping with the new financial landscape, which is characterized by rapid technology development, more emerging non-banking institutions, new economic realities, and changing demand. These aspects require the financial institutions to revisit their roles in the market, as well as the way they flexibly serve their clients to enhance their positions in the market.

Participants will discuss investing for tomorrow, which requires reviews of risk management strategies and product offerings, green investment/financing, new assets, new technology, and changing investor expectations. Participants will also address increasing interest rates, market fluctuations, and other new challenges and opportunities that aim to achieve safe investments for tomorrow.

The conference will conclude with extensive discussions about the future of the financial sector in light of digitization.

For those whom are interested to attend the conference, please register through the link  https://registration.fsc.sa/ 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997716/FSC_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-to-launch-2nd-edition-of-financial-sector-conference-fsc-march-15-16-2023-in-riyadh-301741729.html

