Mercoledì 01 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:24
comunicato stampa

SAUDI ARABIA WINS HOSTING RIGHTS OF THE AFC ASIAN CUP™ 2027

01 febbraio 2023 | 15.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the very first time in its rich history, Saudi Arabia has been awarded the hosting rights to stage Asia's most prestigious men's national team tournament - the AFC Asian Cup™ 2027 by the 33rd AFC Congress in Manama, Bahrain today, Wednesday, 1 February.

 

Saudi Arabia have experienced immense success over the years, being crowned champions on three occasions (1984, 1988, 1996).

Following the decision, HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said: "We are humbled and honored to be hosting the AFC Asian Cup™ 2027. We are committed to not only hosting a great tournament that will be memorable for all fans but also to developing and growing the game across Asia through offering new platforms for exchanges and access to new opportunities. Hosting major sports events, and football in specific plays an integral part in our country's transformative Vision 2030 to increase participation. I do not doubt that this tournament will inspire young boys and girls across the country to participate in sports and dream of representing their country one day.

I want to thank everyone involved in the bid over the last few years who helped bring this historical moment to life. Saudi Arabia's football fans have been strong supporters of the bid from the start, and I am confident that with their passion for football and unique hospitality, they will help make the AFC Asian Cup™ 2027 an exceptional one."

Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), also expressed his gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their unconditional support of the bid. Al Misehal said: "We are a country bound by a love for football, and the AFC Asian Cup™ is a championship that holds immense significance for us. It is the tournament where Saudi football experienced its finest moments in. We want to thank all AFC Member Associations for their trust and hope to justify their choice by delivering the most memorable edition of this flagship competition. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the continent to experience our passion for the beautiful game, in addition to the diverse cultures and cities our beautiful country has to offer."

Commenting on the historic moment, former Saudi Arabian national team star and two-time AFC Asian Cup™ champion Mohamed Abduljawad, said: "It is a dream come true to welcome the AFC Asian Cup™ to Saudi Arabia. Our fans will create an exceptional atmosphere as they have always done over the years. I am confident visitors from across Asia will experience the warm welcome of Saudi hospitality. The excitement has already begun, and we are all preparing for a memorable tournament."

The tournament will feature the most exciting talent from across Asia, with the qualifying phase to commence in October 2023.

As the host, Saudi Arabia has pledged to focus on:

The 33rd AFC Congress received a presentation on Saudi Arabia's bid to host the tournament in 2027. HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal led the presentation as he welcomed delegates from across Asia and highlighted the full readiness of the Kingdom to host the AFC Asian Cup™ with distinction.

The presentation also featured Mr. Ibrahim Alkassim, General Secretary of SAFF, and former Saudi national team player Mohammed Abduljawad. They both delivered a clear vision of the legacy that the tournament would provide in contributing to the growth and progress of football in Asia. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994077/Saudi_Arabian_Football_Federation.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-wins-hosting-rights-of-the-afc-asian-cup-2027-301736204.html

articoli
in Evidenza