Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 18:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:03 Elezioni 2022, prof 'fan' di Orsini resta in lista con Calenda

19:00 Monopattini a Roma, le nuove regole in arrivo

18:33 Francia, Macron: "Stop abbondanza, serviranno sacrifici"

18:30 Sondaggio politico, elezioni 2022: centrodestra avanti di 16 punti

18:23 Aborto, pro vita contro Chiara Ferragni: "Da lei fake news"

18:10 Elezioni 2022, Paragone: "Liste Italexit presenti in tutta Italia"

18:02 Vaiolo scimmie, in Gb testato antivirale su 500 pazienti

17:59 Covid, Oms: -9% nuovi casi e -15% morti in 7 giorni

17:54 West Nile, più maschi e over 70: l'identikit dei casi gravi

17:50 Il commiato di Draghi: "Italia ce la farà con qualsiasi governo"

17:49 Paura in autostrada, Tir e auto fanno inversione prima di tunnel - Video

17:40 Covid oggi Lombardia, 3.322 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Falcons Club : Local and International Falconers ignite the expectations of the Largest International Falcon Auction in the World

24 agosto 2022 | 16.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

30% increase in participation from the world's leading international falcon breeding centers at the International Saudi Falcons & Hunting Exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falconers from around the world are set to attend the fourth annual International Saudi Falcons & Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh. The event has already attracted global attention from local and international falconers ahead of the launch of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in conjunction with the exhibition's activities, especially with record numbers recorded in the first edition of the international auction. The world's most expensive falcon "Gyr Qarmousha" (Falco Rusticolus) was sold for 1.75 million SAR($466,000), which was owned by the American falcon breeding center, Pacific Northwest Falcons, widely regarded as one of the best falcon farms in the world.

Saudi Arabia prides itself on its position as a global destination for heritage tourism in the field of falconry, as well as in the field of preserving the cultural and civilizational heritage of the region. The event is expected to record a 30% increase in the number of participants and will take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on August 25th featuring falcon breeding centers from around the world, including the United States, France, Spain, Poland, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic. In addition to their world-class falcons, Gulf and Saudi Arabian companies will showcase their various products through the exhibition's 25 pavilions.

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in integrating the financial transactions services for the products of the exhibition within the electronic payments program, where all purchases of weapons, ammunition and accessories are made only through the electronic platform of the Saudi Falcons Club, where the value of commercial transactions during the exhibition is expected to increase by 25% compared to last year's figures.

In its fourth edition, the exhibition will run for 10 days and is expected to see a strong presence of elite falcons and hunting weapons presented for the first time, in addition to the customized 4x4 vehicles exhibit. A special pavilion has been allocated for modified and rare four-wheel drive cars, as well as for four-wheel bikes to meet the different climatic and environmental conditions facing hunting and outdoor travel enthusiasts. It's expected that the exhibition will also see the entry of new exhibitors of customized 4x4 vehicles from around the world.

Media Contact:

Ahmad AlRefaie, Director+966 54 501 7470ahmad.alrefaie@xpotential-data.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884685/Saudi_Falcon_Auction.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Altro falcon breeding centers breeding selezione artificiale at
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto, 6 anni fa colpite Amatrice, Accumoli e Arquata
News to go
Caro energia, allarme Confesercenti: "Rischio collasso"
News to go
Smart working, novità dal 1 settembre
News to go
Rostro nave romana battaglia Egadi recuperato nei fondali di Levanzo
News to go
Nations League, il 23 settembre Italia-Inghilterra: in vendita i biglietti
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Combatteremo fino alla fine"
News to go
Juve, Inter e Roma a rischio sanzioni Uefa per violazioni fair play finanziario
News to go
Tagli ai consumi di famiglie e imprese, Europa si prepara a inverno senza gas russo
News to go
Briatore fa causa allo Stato, chiesto risarcimento da 12 milioni per yacht confiscato
News to go
Usa, Trump dichiara guerra legale a Fbi
News to go
La Nasa torna sulla Luna con Artemis 1
News to go
Gas, Bonomi: "Da mesi chiediamo un tetto al prezzo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza