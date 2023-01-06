Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:34 Brasile, assalto e caos nel palazzo del governo - Video

21:12 Pd, Schlein: "Alleanza con M5S? Irresponsabile non provarci"

20:37 Brasile, assalto al Congresso e alla Corte Suprema - Video

20:22 Brasile, assalto al Congresso. Lula: "Violenti saranno puniti" - Video

20:09 Sampdoria-Napoli 0-2, gol di Osimhen e Elmas

18:56 Scontri ultras Napoli e Roma, cosa è successo in autostrada

18:44 Rifondazione Comunista rischia di sparire: "Niente 2x1000"

18:34 Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Armi a Kiev sono via per la pace"

18:28 Ultras Napoli e Roma, gli scontri in autostrada - Video

17:37 Scontri ultras autostrada, Molteni: "Far West, ora sanzioni"

17:00 Lazio-Empoli 2-2, pareggio toscano al fotofinish - Video

16:00 Migranti, Ferro: "Navi in città Pd? Porti del Sud al collasso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Updates Industry About Future Minerals Forum 2023 (FMF 2023)

06 gennaio 2023 | 12.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In just its second year, FMF has become a 'must attend' event on the global minerals and metals calendar

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today announced final details about the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will take place from January 10-12th  at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Organizers have announced that the event comes under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The first FMF attracted more than 7,500 in-person and virtual delegates from more than 50 countries, who heard from 150 industry leaders. Based on current registrations, FMF 2023 promises to deliver even more, with attendance expected to exceed 13,000, and with delegates coming from 130 countries to hear from over 200 world-class speakers.

FMF was designed as a 'one-stop-shop' that shines a spotlight on the emerging mining super-region that stretches from Africa through to Central Asia. It brings together global minerals and metals industry leaders, including governments, investors, explorers and operators from around the world.

Highlights of the upcoming three-day event include a Ministerial Roundtable, and the conference itself attended by 60 high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector.

The Ministerial Roundtable seeks to build consensus about the future of the mining super-region that includes Africa and West and Central Asia, and the region's role in the global minerals and metals industry.

FMF 2023 also will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions.

New this year, FMF has added a number of features requested by attendees from last year, including an Industry and Technology Exhibition and the Saudi Pavilion, a multi-media, interactive stand designed to help investors and operators navigate the journey from interest through to investment, exploration and operation.

Speaking about the FMF's new features, His Excellency Al-Mudaifer said: "We are thrilled with the industry response to the Exhibition and expect that it will be a very busy area within the event. We also are grateful to all of the key catalysts in Saudi Arabia's government, who have partnered to create this Pavilion. It will make it simpler for prospective investors to gather information and insights, and start the process of investing in minerals and metals in the Kingdom."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978738/Future_Minerals_Forum_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-ministry-of-industry-and-mineral-resources-updates-industry-about-future-minerals-forum-2023-fmf-2023-301715377.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79731 en US AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza FMF has become FMF 2023 event Forum 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Almeno 453 i bambini uccisi in guerra"
News to go
Migranti, 73 soccorsi dalla Geo Barents
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2023, in tabaccheria di Bologna premio da 5 milioni
News to go
Covid, test obbligatorio per chi viene da Cina in altri 4 Paesi
News to go
Il Tricolore compie 226 anni
News to go
Primarie Pd, dem divisi sulla data
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Russia rispetta tregua ma Kiev bombarda"
News to go
Papa: "Non adoriamo falsi idoli che seducono con il potere"
News to go
Serie A, il calendario
News to go
Addio a Gianluca Vialli, morto l'ex calciatore
News to go
Dazn, ancora disservizi alla ripresa del campionato
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ordina cessate il fuoco per il Natale ortodosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza