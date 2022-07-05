Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:10 Manageritalia con Ciset progetto formativo per settore turistico

17:08 Covid oggi Piemonte, 7.449 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 5 luglio

17:04 Malattie rare, esperti: "Test salvavita per la Ttp in linee guida, ma non nei Lea"

17:02 Malattie rare, Chiaramonte (Anptt): "Per Ttp test in Lea e Giornata nazionale"

16:55 Omicron, Pistello: "Variante indiana si sta facendo spazio"

16:51 Covid, Omicron BA.2.75: vaccino e contagi, cosa sappiamo di variante indiana

16:35 Sciopero taxi, manifestanti forzano blocchi davanti a Palazzo Chigi

16:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 13.555 contagi e 12 morti: record casi da gennaio

16:22 Covid oggi Emilia, 5.493 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 5 luglio

16:16 Alpini, procura Rimini chiede archiviazione per molestie

16:10 Covid oggi Campania, 18.663 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 5 luglio

16:03 Digitale, Anitec-Assinform: "Mercato torna a volare, vale 75,3 mld"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Saudia Cargo Selects RTS Cargo Suite for Revenue Management (Velocity), Pricing (AcceleRate) and Revenue Planning (Foresight) Solutions

05 luglio 2022 | 11.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudia Cargo, one of the largest middle eastern airlines, has partnered with Revenue Technology Services (RTS) in the cargo division.

The partnership entails the implementation of a Revenue Planning solution, Foresight, pricing solution, Accelerate, as well as revenue management solution, Velocity.

The three-pronged solution will be hosted in RTS private cloud environment.

Sound Machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) based algorithms are the base for all three solutions. With this, Saudia Cargo joins the growing cargo community at RTS.

Raja Kasilingam, President of RTS commented, "We are quite excited about this partnership as we begin implementing all three of our cargo solutions at Saudia Cargo. RTS is proud to be part of Saudia Cargo's strategy to provide the best products to their customers while maintaining sustainability on all fronts." 

This partnership demonstrates the leadership and drive shown by both companies to challenge the industry norm and their aim to make significant improvements to how air cargo is handled.  This incentivizes RTS in its pursuit to being the cargo solution of choice in the airline industry, by integrating advanced forecasting and optimization algorithms, as well as cutting edge features required for enhanced pricing, revenue management and revenue planning.

Mansour Alasmi, Executive Director of Network & Revenue Management at Saudia Cargo commented: "In a continuous effort to be at the forefront of innovation, it's essential for us to utilize the latest technology and embrace digitization, this can uplift the quality of our services significantly allowing us to reach new heights."

Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President for Revenue Technology Services added, "I am super thrilled to have Saudia Cargo, a coveted brand, in my customer portfolio and the fact that they picked multiple solutions from our suite speaks volumes about the solution suite capabilities and benefits" 

About RTS: Revenue Technology Services (RTS) offers solutions and services that help their customers to increase margins, improve customer experience, enhance productivity of their employees, and support their growth. RTS solutions are aimed at travel and transportation verticals to provide analytics, software solutions, consulting and education services, operations research capabilities, technology services and IT development support. RTS is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in London- UK (United Kingdom), Cape Town -South Africa and Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh- India. To learn more about RTS, please visit www.rtscorp.com

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo serves an extensive global network spanning four continents, 225 international destinations, and 26 domestic destinations, operates a dedicated freighter fleet and offers ample cargo capacity on its passenger flights across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the USA.

Contact:

Patrick Mashegwanap.mashegwana@mcgroup.comPhone: +49(0)3065000435

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Revenue Technology Services cargo division aereo cargo cargo
Vedi anche
Crollo Marmolada, le immagini dall'alto - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia riprende offensiva nel Donetsk"
News to go
Siccità, stato emergenza per 5 Regioni
News to go
Contraffazione in Versilia, 9 denunciati
News to go
Usa, sparatorie nel giorno dell'Independence day
News to go
Taxi da oggi in sciopero per 48 ore
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, riprese le ricerche dei 13 dispersi
News to go
Nato, Svezia e Finlandia verso firma protocollo di adesione
News to go
Calcio, il Palermo al City Football Group dello sceicco Mansour
Valanga Marmolada, Zaia: "Crollo grande come 2 campi da calcio" - Video
Maxi incendio a Roma Nord, nube sulla città - Video
Crollo Marmolada, Draghi: "Dramma dipende da deterioramento ambiente" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza