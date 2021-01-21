Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
SC Johnson Donates Additional €120,000 to Save the Children, Helping Deliver Projects Supporting Vulnerable Children and Families Across Europe

21 gennaio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Donations in the UK, Germany, Spain and Switzerland build on global partnership to support children and families affected by COVID-19

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products, is donating an additional €120,000 to help Save the Children address urgent local needs of vulnerable children and families across Europe. Donations supporting projects in the UK, Germany, Spain and Switzerlandbuilds on SC Johnson's global partnership with the charity, including a $1 million (€820,000) donation made earlier this year to help educate and equip children worldwide with resources to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

SC Johnson Logo

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on vulnerable families and children around the world, exacerbating poverty challenges including access to health services, nutrition and education," said Alan VanderMolen, Chief Communications Officer of SC Johnson. "I am grateful for the work Save the Children is doing and proud that SC Johnson can support it."

"We're proud to continue partnering with SC Johnson to support children around the world who are most impacted by the pandemic," said Caroline Whatley, Chair of Global Partnerships, Save the Children. "With COVID-19 leaving more children out of schools and in poverty, providing support and resources is more important than ever."

Donations will educate and enable more than 2,000 children and their caregivers across the region through a variety of local projects, including:

SC Johnson continues to assess ways to address the needs of children and families around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. For more information on SC Johnson's commitment to COVID-19 relief, please visit: www.scjohnson.com/covid19.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the USA and beyond, with brands marketed outside the USA including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com.

About Save the Children

Save the Children exists to help every child reach their full potential. In more than 100 countries including the UK, we make sure children stay safe, healthy and learning, and change the future for good. We find new ways to reach children, no matter where they're growing up. For a century, we've stood up for children's rights and made sure their voices are heard.

Find out more at www.savethechildren.org.uk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198001/SCJohnson_Logo.jpg

