Martedì 14 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:06
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive Experience Exploring the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis

Two-week educational event opens to the public (15–27th September) in White City, with free tickets available at BlueParadox.com

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover® and Duck®, is launching The Blue Paradox, an immersive educational experience with 360-degree digital projections that invites the public to walk beneath the ocean's surface to explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet's most valuable natural resource and to better understand how businesses, governments and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world.

 

 

Created in partnership with global NGO Conservation International, The Blue Paradox will be open free to the public from 15th – 27th September in White City, London, for visitors of all ages and is following current NHS recommendations for COVID-19 safety protocols. For every visitor to The Blue Paradox, SC Johnson will donate to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of the ocean – with a minimum commitment to protect 9,000 km2, which is roughly six times the size of Greater London.

"Plastic has driven a boom of societal advancements in areas ranging from medical devices to food preservation, yet just 9% of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled, according to the UN," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "This waste, if it ends up in the environment, can be incredibly disruptive to our planet ecosystems, particularly ocean ecosystems. The Blue Paradox is just one step of many that SC Johnson is taking to move toward our vision for a waste-free world. This immersive, educational experience is designed to help shed light on this complex, critical environmental issue and the role business, government and citizens can play to help solve it."

"Billions of people rely on our oceans for protein — even more so as coronavirus devastates local economies — and that food source is in jeopardy because of plastic waste," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. "The Blue Paradox brings the permanence of plastic front-and-centre, encouraging visitors to take meaningful action. We're grateful for SC Johnson's commitment, which we hope will serve as a model for other businesses concerned with protecting our oceans, the source of all life on Earth."

Ahead of opening the experience, SC Johnson and Conservation International were joined by the Financial Times for a panel discussion with leading sustainability figures across policy, business, academia and NGOs. Titled "Solving the Ocean Plastic Crisis," the event featured an interview chaired by Andrew Jack, Global Education Editor for the Financial Times, with SC Johnson's Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson and M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, followed by a panel discussion with participation from Rt. Honourable John Gummer, Lord Deben, Chairman of the U.K. Government Committee on Climate Change; Cherilyn Mackrory, MP – Truro and Falmouth and member of the Environmental Audit Committee; Richard Walker, Managing Director of Iceland Foods; Professor Tamara Galloway, OBE, from the University of Exeter; and Jo Ruxton, Founder of the NGO Ocean Generation. The discussion was hosted on-site at The Blue Paradox and broadcast live by the Financial Times for international viewers to join virtually. The recording is available to watch on the FT Live website: https://oceanplasticcrisis.live.ft.com/.

Some of the actions SC Johnson has taken to help create a waste-free world include:

Tackling Plastic Waste

global partnership with Plastic Bankfirst concentrated refill in the U.K10th global partner with Ellen MacArthur FoundationMilwaukee BucksMilwaukee Brewers

Ending Manufacturing Waste and Green Energy Production

For more information on SC Johnson's efforts to create a waste-free world, visit: www.scjohnson.com/en/a-more-sustainable-world.

TICKETS AND EVENT INFORMATION

Tickets are required for The Blue Paradox, but they are free of charge. Walk-ins are welcome; however, reservations are encouraged. Visitors can book their free tickets and learn more about the experience at www.blueparadox.com

THE BLUE PARADOX Exhibition London  Ariel Way, London W12 7SL

Follow #theblueparadox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625289/SC_Johnson_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625287/SC_Johnson_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625288/SC_Johnson_3.jpg

 

 

 

in Evidenza