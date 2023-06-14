Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:20
Scajola endorses Tajani as next Forza Italia leader

14 giugno 2023 | 14.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Claudio Scajola

Forza Italia co-founder, foreign minister Antonio Tajani, should lead the party after ex-premier and billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi's death this week, former party coordinator Claudio Scajola said on Wednesday.

"I believe that Tajani has the balanced approach, the common sense, experience and moderation," Scajola told reporters outside Milan's cathedral, where he was due to attend Wednesday's state funeral for Berlusconi.

Berlusconi died at Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday aged 86 after a battle with lukaemia. He did not publicly name his successors.

"We need to pull together and look to the future," Scajola underlined.

The danger now for Forza Italia is an exodus from the party, Scajola warned.

"People mustn't flee: Berlusconi's legacy and his dream is that of uniting Catholics, liberals and reformists in a grand project to make Italy stronger," Scajola said.

"Forza Italia was Berlusconi, and laxity at this stage would be a grave mistake," Scajola said.

Scajola was elected major of the Ligurian city of Imperia for the third time in 2018. He served in all four Berlusconi governments between 1994 and 2011, including as industry and interior minister.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Scajola Tajani Forza Italia leadership
