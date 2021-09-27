Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 06:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:08 Gb, crisi carburante: governo pronto a impiegare esercito

22:38 No Green pass, vice questore Roma: "Delusa, mi indicano come terrorista"

22:13 Covid, da Cts via libera aumento capienza stadi, teatri e cinema

21:53 R. Kelly condannato per abusi e sfruttamento sessuale

21:17 Morisi indagato per droga, botta e risposta Sgarbi-Fedez

21:05 Lavoro, Draghi vede i sindacati: "Incontro molto utile"

20:52 Covid, Zangrillo: "Basarsi su dati, colleghi in tv non l'hanno fatto"

20:38 Generali, cda vota a maggioranza per lista board

20:11 Terza dose: a chi, dopo quanto e con quale vaccino

19:42 Geosintesi, domani a Expo ferroviario Milano presenta manutentore diserbatore intelligente

19:32 Scontro tra auto, coppia di coniugi morta nel barese

19:28 Terza dose al via per anziani, Rsa e sanitari over 60

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe®, the World's Leading Framework for Business Agility

27 settembre 2021 | 22.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAFe customers—including FedEx, Chevron, American Express, Lockheed Martin, Bosch, Intel, Pepsico, Deutsche Telekom, and Porsche—report significant business improvements in time-to-market, productivity, quality, and employee engagement

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, today announced that the number of people trained in SAFe has surpassed one million as strong interest in business agility has accelerated adoption in the last year.

The number of individuals practicing SAFe has grown exponentially since the Framework launched in 2011. It took seven years to reach half a million trained, but only two years to double that number. SAFe is practiced globally across all industries from government and healthcare to aerospace, automotive, and finance. Over 20,000 enterprises have people trained in SAFe, and since 2017, multiple sources, including Gartner and Digital AI's State of Agile, report SAFe holding a commanding lead over other scaling frameworks.

"Our growth is a testament to just how many enterprises are serious about achieving business agility and accelerating their digital transformation initiatives," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "Every person trained represents a financial investment for the company as well as a long-term commitment to a different way of working. We are deeply grateful to our 500-strong Partner network for their role in achieving this important milestone, and for helping their customers realize the business benefits that are attainable through SAFe."

"Our first SAFe class was with about 15 people in Boulder, Colorado in 2011," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "The idea that this small group has grown to over one million is deeply humbling. We've seen this community deliver some of the world's most life-changing innovations. And we're proud to continue to support them in their day-to-day practice of SAFe as they build the future and bring their extraordinary ideas to life."

Learn more about the SAFe and its community of practice at scaledagile.com.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over one million trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636252/million_trained3.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636128/One_Million_press_release.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN20228 en US ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza report significant business improvements as it Surpasses One Million Trained affare business
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
L'Italia vince la Coppa del mondo di Pasticceria
News to go
Consip, Tiziano Renzi rinviato a giudizio
News to go
Gb, scarseggia benzina. Johnson pensa a esercito
News to go
Vaccini a donne incinte, boom di adesioni al Moscati
News to go
Amministrative Milano, messaggio sindaci per Sala
News to go
Terremoto in Grecia, violenta scossa: c'è un morto
News to go
Elezioni Roma, incontro Salvini-Calenda a Porta Portese
News to go
Lega, Morisi: "Chiedo scusa a tutti"
Crisanti, attacco al Cts: "Virus morto per due membri" - Video
News to go
Elezioni in Germania, finisce l'era Merkel
News to go
Svolta a San Marino, l'aborto diventa legale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza