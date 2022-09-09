Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
11:17
comunicato stampa

Scaled Agile's Summit Launch Reveals Breakthrough Tools and Resources to Build Resiliency for SAFe® Enterprises

08 settembre 2022 | 20.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

As a critical enabler for business agility, Scaled Agile offers new tools and resources designed to support the practice of SAFe for everyone across the business

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, unveiled its Summit Launch with over 20 new features and resources to help enterprises achieve business agility through inclusion of everyone in the organization's practice of SAFe, regardless of language, functional area, or experience. Focused on four areas—people in new roles, courseware translation, expanding practices beyond IT, and measuring and improving business agility—the new offering includes new workshops, online learning series, expanded language options, articles, reports, assessments, and a new exam platform.

"Applying SAFe in real-world environments can be daunting," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "These new resources enable SAFe participants to develop the specific skills needed to help their organizations accelerate digital innovation and achieve business agility. Those leading the adoption of Agile at scale will love the ability to learn what they need at the moment they need it, and business leaders will appreciate knowing that their teams can consistently deliver on the needs of a dynamic business."

Key highlights of the Summit Launch include:

New training series and dashboard for on-boarding people in new roles:

Expanded language and vision options:

Resources and training to help engage more of the business:

Tools to measure and improve business agility:

Learn more about these new tools and resources at scaledagile.com/2022-summit-launch.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894766/Scaled_Agile_summit_launch.jpg

 

in Evidenza