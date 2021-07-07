Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:34 Colombini (Cisl): 'Risultati Ipsos molto incoraggianti'

16:21 Covid, Oms: "Momento pericoloso, pandemia non è finita"

16:20 Covid Lazio oggi: 104 contagi, 75 a Roma. Dati 7 luglio

16:03 Covid oggi Sardegna, 25 contagi: bollettino 7 luglio

15:47 Finale Europei, Raggi: "Ipotesi Olimpico aperto al pubblico"

15:42 Rai, Draghi tira dritto su ad e presidente

15:35 Compie 10 anni idealo.it

15:29 Covid Valle d'Aosta oggi, un solo contagio: bollettino 7 luglio

15:19 Tesauro, dalle sentenze gemelle al Porcellum: una carriera di altissimo profilo

15:19 Euro 2020, Londra: "Rischio focolaio per tifosi allo stadio"

15:01 Consulta, morto ex presidente Giuseppe Tesauro

14:55 Euro 2020, Pregliasco: "Tifo micidiale per il Covid"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

SCENTAIR® Announces Global Partnership with Snap Fitness

07 luglio 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Snap Fitness, partners with ScentAir to elevate member experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir, the global leader in scent marketing, announced today its partnership with leading fitness franchise Snap Fitness.

ScentAir + Snap Fitness launch global partnership!

Rated among the Best 10 Gym Franchises in the US for 2021 according to TopFranchise.com, Snap Fitness has nearly 2,000 locations open or under development worldwide. Together, Snap Fitness and ScentAir designed a scent initiative to inspire members to level up their training with a new ambient scent. The ScentAir fragrance team developed the Snap Fitness signature scent with notes that create an invigorating sensory experience.

Andy Peat, Chief Product Officer of Snap Fitness, believes that the fragrance will elevate the feeling of welcome for members, describing it as "a positive scent to uplift their mood," which "starts the moment a member walks into the club."

"It's great to have a well-known and reliable partner in ScentAir to ensure our franchisees are receiving the best product and service available," he continues.

With dedicated local teams across seven worldwide offices, ScentAir is proud to offer Snap Fitness high-quality fragrance solutions on a global scale. For more than 25 years, ScentAir has paved the way as a champion of intelligent ambient scenting. Their diverse global team delivers powerful customer experience solutions that speak to the needs of local businesses, while meeting them with world-class service.

ScentAir President, Brian Edwards, says of the partnership, "it is always exciting to work with other global brands, where we can do what we do best—serve a business on a worldwide scale. We're confident that the new Snap Fitness signature scent will quickly become an integral part of their brand." 

To learn how scent marketing can transform your business please visit ScentAir.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558382/ScentAir_Snap_Fitness.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Announces Global Partnership with partners partner SCENTAIR
Vedi anche
Fratelli d'Italia e Raffaella Carrà, lo show dell'inviato dopo Italia-Spagna
News to go
Copa America, la finale sarà Argentina-Brasile
Tifoso esulta con gli azzurri. Verratti: "Ma chi sei?" - Video
News to go
Laurent Simons ragazzino prodigio, laurea in fisica a soli 11 anni
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, oggi il corteo funebre
News to go
Covid Israele, Pfizer meno efficace con variante Delta
News to go
L'Italia nella morsa del caldo
News to go
Euro 2020, piazze in festa per l'Italia in finale
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il punto sui numeri
Catania, morte pescatore in casa fa scoprire piazza di spaccio
Varese, gattino cade vasca liquami: il salvataggio
News to go
Ddl Zan, niente accordo: il testo al Senato il 13 luglio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza