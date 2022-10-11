Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:18 Esercito, militari italiani sostengono Croce rossa libanese

13:05 Calenda: "Partito unico con Renzi per elezioni europee"

13:00 L'indagine, gli italiani riconoscono il valore dei vaccini e il 92% fa check up

12:56 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Non escluso incontro Putin-Biden a margine G20"

12:51 Conte deputato, incontro con eletti M5S a Montecitorio

12:48 Soldini sbarca il motore tradizionale: "Avanti con il full electric"

12:42 Violenze Capodanno a Milano, al via processo: vittima chiede 100mila euro

12:30 Calenda al Senato, la 'lezione' su Cicerone e Catilina - Video

12:22 Ancona, donna uccisa a Osimo: trovata morta in casa

12:18 Governo, Lega: "Sarebbe onore occuparsi anche di economia"

12:13 Ucraina, Draghi sente Zelensky: "Brutali attacchi aggravano responsabilità Russia"

11:58 Verona, maestra colta da malore muore a scuola davanti ad alunni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SCGC to Showcase "Green Innovations" for Sustainability Responding to Global Megatrends at K 2022

11 ottobre 2022 | 11.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCG Chemicals or SCGC, ASEAN's leading chemical business for sustainability, is showcasing plastic innovations and innovative chemical products at "K 2022", the world's No.1 trade fair for plastics and rubber, from October 19-26, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

SCGC will be showcasing a range of innovations and products under the concept "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" in Hall 6, Stand D79, centered on Green Innovations that are ready move the world forward sustainably, with innovative solutions from "SCGC GREEN POLYMER", emphasizing the theme of K 2022; Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and Digitalization.

Key innovations that SCGC will be exhibiting focuses on High Value Added Products and Services (HVA) from 5 top-growing industries that response to global megatrends;

Additionally, i2P Center (Ideas to Products), SCGC's innovation and product development center will be presented, together with SCGC's journey of growth and achievements in ASEAN, such as Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP), the first integrated petrochemical complex in Vietnam.

SCGC, Norner and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) is co-hosting a seminar titled "Circular Packaging for Real", discussing trends and solutions for environmentally friendly packaging on October 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 12:30 hrs. in Room 14 A, Hall 1, K 2022, Messe Dusseldorf, Germany. To RSVP, click here https://bit.ly/3SspN31

Discover SCGC's "INNOVATION THAT'S REAL" at Hall 6, D79, from October 19-26 at 10:00-18:30 hrs. For appointments and updates, please visit www.scgchemicals.com/kfair/k2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918050/KV___SCGC_K_2022.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scgc-to-showcase-green-innovations-for-sustainability-responding-to-global-megatrends-at-k-2022-301645720.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza chemical products at at K 2022 K 2022 at
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Pedopornografia, scambio materiale via chat: 3 arresti
News to go
Champions League, oggi in campo Juve e Milan
News to go
Ucraina, Putin rivendica attacchi nel Paese
News to go
Rischio povertà in Italia, non basta ripresa post covid
News to go
Incidenti stradali, i dati in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Kadyrov a Zelensky: "Scappa in Occidente"
News to go
Caro bollette, a rischio la stagione sciistica
News to go
Premio Nobel per l'economia 2022 a Bernanke, Diamond e Dybvig
News to go
Governo, Meloni al lavoro per definire nuovo esecutivo
News to go
Napoli, denaro e sesso in cambio di appalti: 13 indagati a Scisciano
News to go
Euro 2024, qualificazioni: per Italia ci sono Inghilterra e Ucraina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza