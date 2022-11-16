Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:16
comunicato stampa

Schneider Electric accelerates its AI at Scale strategy with solid progress in the first year

16 novembre 2022 | 13.40
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the progress made on its AI at Scale strategic initiative. With more than 200 people onboard in AI roles since 2021, the company has strengthened its foundations for enabling new revenue streams, savings, and efficient ways of working.

 

Over the past year, Schneider Electric has accelerated the momentum of AI by:

AI knowledge basese.com/ai

The AI Hub partners with all Schneider Electric business units and functions to address the most pressing customer challenges and prioritize AI use cases with the highest customer value. Focused on efficiency and sustainability, it has been working to further develop AI applications in the field of electrification, automation, and decarbonization, such as microgrid management, alarm management, and HVAC optimization for buildings, electric vehicles (EV) management, smart charging, asset management, and many more. Offers such as EcoStruxure Resource Advisor, EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor or EcoStruxure Autonomous Production Advisor, are a few examples of AI-enabled Schneider Electric offers.

AI for sustainability

"At Schneider Electric, we observe a great demand from our customers to leverage data for operational efficiency, electrification, and automation. The growing energy costs make many of them turn to AI applications to manage, predict and optimize their energy consumption", said Peter Weckesser, Chief Digital Officer at Schneider Electric. "We apply AI to enhance data-driven decision making, agility and decarbonization. It has never been more visible that resource efficiency and energy sobriety boost the company's profitability".

First year of service of the Chief AI Officer

"The AI by Schneider Electric is AI for good. We challenge it with the biggest problem of our generation – climate change.", said Philippe Rambach, Chief AI Officer at Schneider Electric. "It has been my first year in this role, and I am happy to discover and further develop the AI foundation of many of our products and services. Our customers rely on us to help them solve their challenges at scale, and they recognize that our advanced AI technologies and domain expertise make Schneider Electric the right partner in these difficult times.

Internal AI applications

On the internal efficiency side, the Schneider AI Hub and Spokes partner with all teams to unburden employees from day-to-day manual activities, allowing them to dedicate more time to customers, data analysis, continuous improvement, and real-time decision making.

Among internal AI applications, the company launched a virtual sales assistant, which offers an entire ecosystem of connected tools supporting sales efficiency with data-driven recommendations. It provides custom actionable insights such as product recommendations, ordering patterns, or product decommissioning.

The AI Hub is currently developing applications in the field of customer support, finance, global supply chain, sales, HR, and more, which are all expected to enable significant efficiency and savings by 2025.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com 

Follow us on:https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric?brandloc=DISABLE https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/ http://blog.se.com/#LifeIsOn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948840/Schneider_Electric_AI.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823165/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Sarah Hunt, sarah.hunt@teamlewis.com+44 (0)7505 627 556 

Hugh James hugh.james@teamlewis.com+44 (0)2078 022 626 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schneider-electric-accelerates-its-ai-at-scale-strategy-with-solid-progress-in-the-first-year-301680021.html

articoli
in Evidenza