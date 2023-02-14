Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:14
comunicato stampa

Schneider Electric hosts EcoXpert Power Event

14 febbraio 2023 | 15.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced another successful edition of the EcoXpert Power event which took place at The Hive in Paris in January. This annual event brought together Schneider Electric's partners, customers and colleagues from across Europe. The conference featured a packed programme covering sustainability, efficiency and innovation.

Day one highlights

The focus of the first day of the conference was 'Climate and Sustainability Challenges for All' and 'Business Opportunities for You'. Day one of the conference kicked off with a keynote speech on 'Partnering for Sustainability' and how we enter the new energy landscape with Electricity 4.0 with a focus on decarbonization. This was followed by presentations on the following topics

"I really enjoyed sharing some insights into how Schneider has been reviewing its entire eco-system and how it operates - how it runs its factory, the way it turns its buildings into green buildings and how it manages its suppliers. The EcoXpert Power Event was a great chance to set up its partners for success so they can do the same." said Sylvain Frodé de la Forêt, Senior VP, Channels, Power Products at Schneider Electric.

Day two highlights

The main focuses of the second day of the conference were 'Marketplace Innovations' and 'Energy Management in Action'.

The second day featured a packed programme of presentations on the following topics:

The conference concluded with a 'Treasure Hunt' in the Louvre, which was the perfect opportunity to network with potential and existing customers, partners and Schneider Electric representatives.

"With this comprehensive conference programme, our goal was to equip customers and partners with the skills and technology to capitalise on business opportunities and accelerate a sustainable future" said Ionut Farcas, Senior Vice President, Europe & International Hub, Power Products Division at Schneider Electric.

For more information about the EcoXpert Event click on the link here: https://www.se.com/ww/en/partners/ecoxpert/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: TwitterFacebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramBlog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: Discover how #EcoStruxure can help you #MakeItForLife #EcoXpertPower #PressRelease

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002126/EcoXpert_Power_Event.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823165/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schneider-electric-hosts-ecoxpert-power-event-301746406.html

in Evidenza