Mercoledì 30 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:43
comunicato stampa

Schneider Electric Unveils Growing Portfolio for Grid and Energy Industry Stakeholders Striving for Clean and Secure Energy

30 novembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 5 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is announcing several new technologies that solve pressing challenges in renewable power generation, grid operation and equipment, and legacy fuels at Enlit 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The company's new energy technologies and latest projects being showcased at the event offer practical and sustainable remedies to Europe's short- and long-term energy uncertainty. The latest additions to Schneider Electric's market-leading offerings are aimed at small, medium and large utilities, as well as energy players on the generation and demand sides of the grid.

"In a nutshell, we are facing two significant, simultaneous energy challenges," says Frederic Godemel, EVP Power Systems & Services, Schneider Electric. "The first is energy crisis, where the solution is energy security, especially in Europe. The second is climate change, which can be solved by energy decarbonization. Energy choices and investments should address each challenge, and we recognize that digitalization answers both and should be the focus of all energy stakeholders today."

Digitalization is an indispensable factor enabling energy transition and business continuity for all energy players. That includes distribution grid operators, which occupy a central role in the decarbonized energy landscape by enabling energy transition on both the supply and demand sides of the energy equation.

On the supply side, the focus remains on integrating many more sources of low-carbon electricity generation, such as renewable farms. On the demand side, the objective is facilitating the prosumer and electrification revolutions underway in industries, buildings, and mobility, such as new EV infrastructure and the shift of industrial processes from fossil fuels to electricity.

Executing with the haste required to minimize the consequences of the energy crisis and climate change has never been more important.

Schneider Electric's new offers and project announcements address the dual challenge of energy security and decarbonization through the fundamental values of Grids of the Future, which enable energy transition and a net-zero future through their sustainability, flexibility, reliability and resilience, and efficiency.

Sustainability

EcoStruxure for RenewablesAirSeT

Flexibility

EcoStruxure ADMS2EcoStruxure DERMS

Reliability & Resilience

EcoStruxure Grid Operation

"We are thrilled to pioneer these technologies and services for grids of the future, enabling energy independence and decarbonization," said Alexis Grenon, Senior Vice President of Digital Grid at Schneider Electric. "And the timing is right, as we see many governments removing barriers and incentivizing the move toward green and digital energy technologies, such as the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the US."

For more information on Schneider Electric and its EcoStruxure architecture, please visit www.se.com.

About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com 

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Related resources:

Grids of the FutureAirSeT medium voltage switchgearEcoStruxure Grid OperationEcoStruxure Grid Operation – white paper

Contact:Schneider Electric Media Relations – global.pr@se.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823165/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schneider-electric-unveils-growing-portfolio-for-grid-and-energy-industry-stakeholders-striving-for-clean-and-secure-energy-301685529.html

