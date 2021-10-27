Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:04
Scipopulis, a Brazilian company specializing in the decarbonization of public transport, to feature at COP26

27 ottobre 2021 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scipopulis, a data analysis company for smart cities, is the only Brazilian company specializing in the decarbonization of public transport selected by the CivTech Alliance COP26 Global Scale-up Programme to participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12. 

Roberto Speicys, co-founder and CEO of Scipopulis, a green4T company, will present Trancity, a monitoring platform that supports management, planning and operation of public transport systems. The technology helps public managers to perform decisions that reduce traffic and mitigate its environmental impact.

Trancity has been adopted by seven cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, and Florianopolis. Altogether, it manages data from more than 31,000 buses that carry an average of 349 million passengers a month. It also processes data from Santiago, Chile (7,000 buses), and Vilnius, Lithuania (420 buses).

"Transportation accounts for 25% of gas emissions, which can be reduced by encouraging the use of public transport and the development of electric mobility. Using renewable energy also results in more profitable operations in the long run. It is imperative to discuss this topic at COP26 to achieve the goals proposed by the UN," says Speicys.

"We are expanding our operations in Europe and we have identified opportunities for Trancity in European countries. We will be able to contribute with our experience in cities of various sizes with different demands to make transport more sustainable," adds Speicys.

Scipopulis is participating in the CivTech Alliance Global Scale-up Programme because of its expertise in transport decarbonization -- one of the program's challenges, in addition to environmental resilience and the reduction of food waste. Eighteen innovative businesses and governments from ten countries have joined the Alliance.  

"We had meetings with participants from Denmark, Germany, the USA, Australia, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, and Scotland. They are switching diesel fleets to electric ones, albeit at an incipient stage, as in Brazil. Transport decarbonization is very important for everyone," says Speicys. 

"Public administrations can encourage this transformation, demanding electric buses in tender offers. Vehicle manufacturers and energy operators need to keep up with this change so that we can reduce transport emissions faster," Speicys concludes. Scipopulis will also present Trancity at the stand set up by the NGO Responding to Climate Change (RTCC).

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
