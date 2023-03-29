Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 18:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:12 Nasce un nuovo ammasso di galassie, gli astronomi assistono all'evento

18:06 Riforma giustizia, Nordio: "A giugno ddl su prescrizione e intercettazioni"

17:55 Prof. licenziata in Usa per aver mostrato il David: "Sarò a Firenze ad aprile"

17:46 Ucraina, "007 Russia avvertirono Putin su tempi invasione": il retroscena

17:23 e-Commerce, 8 italiani su 10 comprano online

16:29 Pnrr, perché l'Italia non riesce a spendere i fondi europei?

16:26 Ucraina, Conte a Crosetto: "Governo più che schierato con Nato è schienato"

15:58 Reato di tortura, Nordio: "Governo non ha nessuna intenzione di abrogarlo"

15:41 Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Sanzioni possono avere impatto negativo"

15:16 Cuore matto, una nuova cura dalla radioterapia oncologica

14:18 Fifa: sanzioni Figc estese a livello mondiale. Paratici potrebbe lasciare il Tottenham

14:09 Pnrr, nuovo passo dell'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Scivita Medical enters into Strategic Agreement with Boston Scientific in China

29 marzo 2023 | 15.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology company Scivita Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ('Scivita Medical') and Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), one of the leading medical technology companies worldwide, have officially signed a Strategic Agreement forScivita's Single-Use Percutaneous Choledochoscope. Through this business cooperation and distribution agreement, Scivita Medical and Boston Scientific plan to establish a long-term partnership in the commercialization, marketing and promotion of Scivita's Single-Use Percutaneous Choledochoscope in China.

Under Scivita Medical's comprehensive product lineup of reusable endoscopes, single-use videoscopes and related systems and equipment, this cooperation further broadens its market penetration of its Single-Use Percutaneous Choledochoscope. Through the strong alliance with Boston Scientific, the penetration rate of the Single-Use Percutaneous Choledochoscope in China is expected to increase benefiting more hospitals and patients.

Scivita Medical said, 'Thanks to Boston Scientific for its recognition of Scivita Medical. This is another important initiative for Scivita Medical in establishing its vision of becoming a global company, and another milestone following its strategic cooperation with Fujifilm for the European market. I believe this strategic cooperation with some of the world's leading medical technology companies and our company will accelerate the process of bringing China's medical innovations to the world.'

As a result of the growing demands of mitigating the risks of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired diseases, particularly amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the global single-use videoscope market is also rapidly growing. The global market value of single-use videoscope was USD 0.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to increase to USD 9.2 billion in 2030, according to Frost & Sullivan. Scivita Medical's single-use videoscopes have covered multiple clinical departments at a high risk of cross-infection, such as Gynecology, Respiratory, Urological Surgery and Hepatobiliary Surgery. Many of its products have already been approved in China, the United States, European Union (EU), Japan and other countries and regions.

This cooperation can be seen as strong evidence of Scivita Medical's comprehensive product lineup of reusable endoscopes, single-use videoscope and related systems and equipment, which further accelerates its commercialization and penetration in the field of single-use videoscope. In the future, Scivita Medical will further strengthen its innovation, improve market penetration by offering unique products and strive to become the preferred brand for doctors and patients worldwide.

Founded in 2016, Scivita Medical is a medical device company that provides minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment solutions, and focuses on research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. Scivita Medical takes 'Globalization' as its core strategy and has established R&D centers both in China and Japan. With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has established a unique technology platform built upon five synergistic core technologies, and built a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and therapeutic products covering all types of endoscope procedures conducted by the various clinical departments, to address diverse medical needs. Adhering to its value of 'Clinical Focus' 'Collaborative Innovation' 'People Oriented' 'Excellence & Efficiency', Scivita Medical will continuously upgrade its core technologies, improve market penetration with excellent products aiming to become the preferred brand, trusted by doctors and patients around the world.

For more information, please visit: scivitamedical.com/#/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043103/Signing_ceremony.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043104/Single_Use_Percutaneous_Choledochoscope.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043105/1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scivita-medical-enters-into-strategic-agreement-with-boston-scientific-in-china-301784636.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza distribution agreement Cina Through this business long term partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanzioni Russia, cosa ha detto oggi Putin
News to go
Sette sindaci: "Urgente incontro con Meloni su figli coppie omogenitoriali"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio in quartiere Ballarò a Palermo
News to go
Novara, incendio in azienda solventi chimici: tutti salvi i 30 operai
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Alcuni progetti non realizzabili entro 2026"
News to go
Obsolescenza programmata, ecco la norma per contrastarla
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Decreto bollette e sanità, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Fermo, Gdf scopre frode sui contributi Covid
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi non esclude altri click day per ingressi
News to go
Savona, droga tra le banane: sequestrati 83 chili di cocaina
News to go
Usura, allarme Confcommercio: 31mila imprese a rischio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza