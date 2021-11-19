Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021
19:14
Scotch Whisky Investments unveils Glenlivet 80 years during luxury event MASTERS EXPO

19 novembre 2021 | 12.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

World's oldest single malt whisky officially launched in Amsterdam

SASSENHEIM, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first day of MASTERS EXPO, a luxurious event that is annually held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Scotch Whisky investments unveiled the #1 decanter of the Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Years Old release. This 80-year-old Glenlivet is the longest matured and bottled whisky known to man and was recently acquired during an auction in Hong Kong by Scotch Whisky Investments for 166,000 euros.

This whisky from the Glenlivet Distillery was distilled on 3 February 1940 and has become a landmark in Scotland's liquid history. George Urquhart, from the second generation to own the company, had the foresight and vision to lay down spirit from Glenlivet Distillery in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail oak cask to be enjoyed after his lifetime by future generations. Over the last eight decades, the cask has been cared for by the Gordon & MacPhail family and has finally been bottled through a collaboration with Sir David Adjaye OBE, an internationally acclaimed architect and designer.

Michel Kappen, CEO of the Dutch-based trading house Scotch Whisky Investments that is specialized in (Scotch) single malt whisky as an alternative and profitable investment, on his purchase of the first bottle: "Along with three of our investors, we were able to acquire this unique decanter containing the oldest single malt whisky in the world. It goes without saying that this '#1' will remain unopened, will get a special place in our office and will serve as a talking piece for anyone that is interested in investing in the Scottish 'water of life.'"

In all, 250 decanters have been bottled from the 80-year-old cask and are to be sold worldwide. Prices can vary but every bottle of this special Glenlivet 80-year-old is expected to be sold in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 euros.

About Scotch Whisky Investments

Scotch Whisky Investments is a trading house with a financial focus that has offices in Sassenheim (The Netherlands) and Montenegro as well as its own location in Scotland. Scotch Whisky Investments exclusively trades in bottles and cask of rare single malt Scotch whisky. In addition, its staff takes care of the entire process from raw material to end product, from creating and managing the portfolio to the final sale.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkDCdCzjJIU

