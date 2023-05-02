Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:42
comunicato stampa

ScreenPoint Medical: Transpara® Breast AI demonstrates value in real-world clinical usage.

02 maggio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Q1 growth and clinically relevant research outcomes followed by milestone - over 4 million mammograms analyzed.

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical announced today that its Transpara breast AI has surpassed 4 million mammograms (2D and 3D) analyzed in support of radiologists. The company will highlight Transpara - FDA cleared and with European regulatory approval (CE Mark) for use with 2D mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) - at the SBI Breast Imaging Symposium, May 4-6 in Maryland (Booth #407).

Widely used in Europe and the US, the milestone of 4 million mammograms analyzed was reached at Denmark's Capital region screening program. Averaging almost 75,000 mammograms a year analyzed, the screening program is the heaviest global user of Transpara. In 2022, a team led by Ilse Vejborg, MD, Head of the Copenhagen Screening program, demonstrated Transpara's value as an autonomous first reader for 70% of studies (low risk), improving double-reading capacity for cases with higher risk. https://screenpoint-medical.com/evidence/a-prospective-study-of-breast-cancer-screening-with-ai-as-first-reader-for-likely-normal-mammographies/

President of University Radiology Group (URG, heaviest US-based user of Transpara), Roger Yang, MD, FACR, has specifically talked about Transpara's value in supporting reading workflow by improving focus during the complex mammography reading process and providing confidence.

"Our goal all along has been to improve detection and support improved care for women. As we pass 4 million mammograms analyzed in more than 30 countries, we are delivering on this promise," said founder Professor Nico Karssemeijer.

Designed to assist radiologists with the reading of 2D and 3D mammography exams, Transpara provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes helping detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates. 

CEO Mark Koeniguer sees customers value: "Utilization by customers is the best evidence we have of a real clinical difference. We improve the algorithm and add new features on an annual basis. We are looking forward to continuing to add to our Breast AI Suite."

About Screen Point Medical

Since its founding in 2014, ScreenPoint Medical's focus has been to translate cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and cancer detection results. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers.

ScreenPoint founders are two quantitative breast imaging analysis innovators - Professor Sir Michael Brady and Professor Nico Karssemeijer - which has also led to Transpara's robust testing and validation in a range of clinical and research environments. Numerous clinical studies show that Transpara's decision support capabilities may enhance the performance of an average radiologist in detecting early breast cancers and improve efficiency of breast cancer screening. Transpara is used in hundreds of clinics in 30 countries worldwide; the effectiveness of Transpara has now been endorsed by more peer-reviewed published research papers than any other breast AI solution.

https://www.screenpoint-medical.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/screenpoint-medical-transpara-breast-ai-demonstrates-value-in-real-world-clinical-usage-301812855.html

in Evidenza