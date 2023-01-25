Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:47 Brasile, italiano trovato morto carbonizzato in auto a San Paolo

21:20 Val Pusteria, valanga travolge e uccide un 60enne

21:17 Ucraina, Odessa diventa patrimonio Unesco contro rischio distruzione. Ira di Mosca

21:11 Spagna, attacco a colpi di katana in due chiese: un morto

19:27 Arezzo, spara al cognato: arrestata guardia giurata

19:07 Ucraina, più armi contro la Russia: gli interessi di Europa e Stati Uniti

18:50 Ucraina, Biden: "Italia sta fornendo artiglieria"

18:44 Ucraina, telefonata Biden-Meloni-Macron-Scholz-Sunak

18:33 Ucraina, Biden: "A Kiev 31 tank Abrams, ma non è offensiva anti Russia"

18:31 Sanremo 2023, Leo Gassmann: "Ho lasciato l'Ariston da adolescente, ci torno da adulto"

18:29 Sanremo 2023, Leo Gassmann: "Zelensky al festival? Giusto, ma dipende da quello che dice"

18:22 Migranti, scintille in maggioranza su stop a emendamenti Lega

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Scrub Daddy Inc. to partner with Unilever on co-creating innovative cleaning products, partnership to appear on ABC's Shark Tank episode on 01/27/2023

25 gennaio 2023 | 23.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrub Daddy, The World's Favorite Sponge™ brand will appear on Shark Tank, Friday January 27th at 8PM EST on ABC. The episode will provide an update on Scrub Daddy's new Global Headquarters and how the brand is doing ten years since the original airing on Shark Tank (10/26/2012). The update will also highlight the recent bi-lateral partnership agreement between Scrub Daddy, Inc. and leading consumer goods company Unilever's world-famous brand, Cif™.

The partnership between Scrub Daddy and Unilever entails the creation, marketing and distribution of co-branded products which gives homemakers the convenience of Scrub Daddy's cleaning products along with Cif's superior cleaning products. The partnership will make the cobranded products available in the US and multiple markets globally.

"This global co-branding partnership represents a major milestone in the worldwide growth and recognition of our Scrub Daddy brand. By partnering with Unilever, one of the largest and most reputable consumer goods companies in the world and their internationally famous CIF brand of cleaning products, we are well positioned for exponential growth both in the USA and internationally," said Aaron Krause President & CEO of Scrub Daddy, Inc.

"We are excited about this partnership which will allow Scrub Daddy and Cif to reach more consumers across US, Europe and Asia and make cleaning fun together," said Aseem Puri, CEO, Unilever International.

Founded in 2012, Scrub Daddy, one of the most successful companies in Shark Tank history, is redefining the cleaning category in stores around the world in twenty-seven countries. Scrub Daddy's happy face, with cut out eyes and mouth, is made unique by its patented texture changing FlexTexture® material. Today, the smile faced sponge company offers a full line of eighty-eight innovative cleaning tools including: the dual sided Scrub Mommy and Sponge Daddy, Barbeque Daddy, Scour Daddy, and the Soap Daddy soap dispensing system to name just a few products.

Scrub Daddy products can be found at most major regional and national and international retailers including Target, Walmart, Tesco, Amazon, Lowe's, Kroger and Safeway/Albertson's. Scrub Daddy's mission is to develop the world's most innovative and fun cleaning tools. For more information about the company, please visit scrubdaddy.com or smileshop.scrubdaddy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990225/sd_cif_logo_sm2__002__ID_22e1e8981a85_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scrub-daddy-inc-to-partner-with-unilever-on-co-creating-innovative-cleaning-products-partnership-to-appear-on-abcs-shark-tank-episode-on-01272023-301731035.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96936 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Altro company Unilever's world famous brand agreement between Scrub Daddy Inc. griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
News to go
Sciopero carburanti, revocato secondo giorno protesta
News to go
Qatargate, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Omosessualità non è crimine"
News to go
Csm, Fabio Pinelli nuovo vicepresidente
News to go
'Ndrangheta, riciclaggio internazionale e truffa: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Grati a Scholz e a tutti i nostri amici tedeschi"
News to go
Bonus export digitale 2023, a chi spetta
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, sindacati spaccati: nuova riunione tra gestori
News to go
Rottamazione, stralcio cartelle Imu e Tari: ecco i Comuni che aderiscono
News to go
Livorno, sequestrati al porto 180 chili di cocaina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza