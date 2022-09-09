Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:33
comunicato stampa

SDAIA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Announces Program for 2nd Global AI Summit

09 settembre 2022 | 18.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has announced its official schedule and speaker roster for the 2nd Global AI Summit, set to take place on September 13 – 15, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The theme of the summit is "AI for the Good of Humanity", and the plenary session, along with moderated discussions, will focus on discussing AI Now, AI Next, and AI Never. These topics focus on identifying and unifying world perspectives on AI implementation and fair use to build a robust AI framework that can solve the world's future challenges – from global energy demands and decarbonization to equitable access to healthcare and potential disease eradication. Additionally, speakers will discuss AI ethics and policies that help prevent the exploitation of AI. As it hosts the summit, SDAIA will highlight AI advances and achievements within the Kingdom and share its broader vision for the future of AI as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan.

Panels will include subject matter experts across both the private and public sectors who will share experiences about the impact of AI in their works. There will also be a session dedicated to discussing AI's impact on youth today. Prominent speakers at this year's summit include:

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi, President of SDAIA said: "We are excited to facilitate thought-provoking and engaging dialogue regarding the future of AI during this year's summit. This event is truly a testament to our commitment to promoting thoughtful discussions that will inform business, academic, and industry leaders."

During the 2nd Global AI summit, the Kingdom will also unveil several announcements about upcoming commitments and partnerships that will advance the use and impact of AI in the coming years.

This landmark conference and accompanying announcements are some of the many ways whereby the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is achieving the Data & AI National Strategy to elevate the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies, as part of Vision 2030 goals.

Find out more: https://globalaisummit.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895694/The_Global_AI_Summit.jpg

