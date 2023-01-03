Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:03 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.086 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 1.580 nuovi casi

14:56 Regionali Lazio 2023, Francesco Rocca: "Nessuna divisione su mia candidatura"

14:52 Napoli, ordina pastori presepe ma gli arrivano 10 chili di marijuana

14:45 Inter-Napoli, Inzaghi: "Rimonta scudetto possibile"

14:15 Roma, il prefetto: "Aggressione Termini sembra opera di un folle'

13:58 Turista accoltellata a Termini, video dell'aggressore: è un giovane clochard polacco

13:45 Covid ed effetto Natale: cosa dicono Pregliasco, Gismondo e Ciccozzi

13:43 Jeremy Renner operato, star di 'Avengers' ancora grave

13:38 Inter-Napoli, Spalletti: "Non pensiamo a complotti"

13:31 Elezioni Lombardia, Pregliasco: "Vorrei fare l'assessore alla sanità"

13:24 Covid Cina, Bassetti: "Farmaco per il fegato è bufala 2023"

13:01 Benedetto XVI, Orban e la moglie a San Pietro per omaggio a Ratzinger

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Season 2 of "CHASING DREAMS" drops in January!

03 gennaio 2023 | 09.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Golden Trail Series TV episodes will be released on Golden Trail TV from 11thJanuary 2023.

ANNECY, France, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 10 million people tuned into "Chasing Dreams" Season 1, the TV series produced by the Golden Trail Series. On 11th January, the first of Season 2's seven episodes will be released, and then one episode every week exclusively on Golden Trail TV. Each episode is available with subtitles in English, French, Spanish, German, or Italian.

« Chasing Dreams » season 2:

E1 - KEEP DREAMING (11th January)

A new season starts with the legendary Zegama, teams from all around the globe are joining the circuit. For the first time in the Golden Trail Series, runners from Kenya will take on the mountains with hopes of being as fast as they are on the roads.

E2 - A NEW LIFE (18th January)

From zero-to-hero, this is what happened to rookie Sara Alonso after the first race of the season. See her life change as she rises through the ranks to chase her dream of being amongst the world's best. Japan's most famous trail runner, Ruy Ueda, after having a bad start to the season, will try to adjust his racing strategy at the Mont-Blanc Marathon.

E3 - MENTAL FIGHT (25th January)

Discover how trail running and nature can have healing powers. Join Australia'sSimone Brick on her journey pursuing personal growth. After quitting his job, Polish Bart Przedwojewski missed the first two races of the series. He will start his season in Norway where he will have to battle against the new downhill king, Manuel Merillas.

E4 - THE GIN AND TONIC (1st February)

Nienke Brinkman will try to combine road running and trail running in one season. But is it too ambitious? See how Joyce Njeru, the new Kenyan prodigy from Team Run2gether, is determined to perform at her best in Sierre-Zinal.

E5 - A THIRST FOR VICTORY (8th February)

Follow the GTWS family as they travel together on a dream trip through the U.S.

Rémi Bonnet, the uphill running specialist, will attempt to break the Manitou Incline record, while some last-minute newcomers might be shaking up the rankings.

E6 - RULES ARE RULES (16th February)

The Golden Trail Series season is coming to an end. Fly to trail-running paradise, Madeira Island, for the stage-race final. Manuel Merillas has a good chance of finishing in the top spots, but some of his racing decisions might also take them away. A lot will happen after the first stage.

E7 - STRATEGIC DECISION (22nd February)

The rankings are very tight during this 5-day stage race in Madeira, the top spots are almost secured, but to get a spot inside the top ten is the real challenge. Decision-making will be key throughout this final. This year's rookie, Sophia Laukli, will have to make tough decisions to defend her position at the end of this season.

Site Internet : goldentrailseries.com

Contact: press@goldentrailseries.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975427/Golden_Trail_Series.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971351/Golden_Trail_World_Series_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/season-2-of-chasing-dreams-drops-in-january-301711418.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Sport ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza drops in January drops be Season 2
Vedi anche
News to go
Truffe on line, Polizia Postale: "Nel 2022 cresciute del 3%"
News to go
Covid in Cina, Ecdc: "Nessun impatto finora in Unione Europea"
News to go
Cultura, due nuove carte per i giovani
News to go
Raffica di aumenti a inizio anno: rincari per bus, carburanti e pedaggi
News to go
Maturità, come cambierà nel 2023: le novità
News to go
Sequestrata dai Nas casa di cura abusiva per disabili mentali
News to go
Covid Cina, vertice Ue su possibile stretta alle frontiere
News to go
Stangata prezzi, per il 2023 aumenti per 2.435 euro a famiglia
News to go
Teatri, cinema e musei: aiuti per il caro bollette
News to go
Balneari chiedono confronto con governo Meloni
News to go
Senato, blitz ambientalista con vernice rossa
News to go
Autostrade, pedaggi in aumento del 2% e da luglio ulteriore + 1,34%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza