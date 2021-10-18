Cerca nel sito
 
18 ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:24
comunicato stampa

Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference opens in Qingdao

18 ottobre 2021 | 18.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly sponsored by the National Energy Administration of China and the People's Government of Shandong Province, the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, themed "Join Hands towards a Greener and More Inclusive Energy Future", opened at Qingdao International Convention Center, Qingdao on October 18.

At the event, the "Qingdao Initiative for Belt and Road Green Energy Cooperation" was launched.

The Initiative specifies the role of wind, solar, hydro, biomass, nuclear and other forms of green energy for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, underlining that green energy is becoming an important driver for global economic development and will bring unprecedented opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation among countries.

The Initiative embraces the "common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR)" principle, calling to respect the right of each country to choose its own path for energy transition. It emphasizes the necessity of increased support for developing countries in terms of funds, technology and capacity building for more balanced and expanded development of green energy.

The Initiative calls for joint actions to support green and low-carbon energy development in developing countries. Specific tasks include setting more ambitious green energy development plans and goals, improving the reliability and resilience of green energy supply, and creating a more attractive environment for investment in green energy.

Contact：Zhu YilingTel.：+86-532-85911619Website：http://www.qingdaochina.orgFacebook：https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocityTwitter：https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Contact：Zhu YilingTel.：+86-532-85911619Website：http://www.qingdaochina.orgFacebook：https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocityTwitter：https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

 

 

 

 

