Second Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia to be Held in Qingdao, Discussing “Health for All”.

QINGDAO, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold the second Global Health Forum at the China Railway Qingdao World Expo City Conference Center in Qingdao, China, from June 1-4, 2021. With the slogan "Health for All", the conference will convene representatives from government, academia, and the private sphere to explore the theme of "Health Beyond Health: In the Year of Sustainable Development 2030" through online and offline sessions and activities.

The Forum is expected to bring together 1,500 in-person participants and an online audience of 100 million, with the aim of fostering global cooperation for a brighter and healthier future.

This year's conference will discuss some of the biggest and most pressing health-related topics facing the world today, with focus on three areas: Universal Health Coverage, Innovation for Health, and Health in All Policies. The Forum's 4-day agenda will include an opening ceremony, two general meetings, 33 sub-forums and 15 events.

Key sub-forums include:

In addition, a three-session Chinese Medicine Health Forum will explore the medical value of traditional Chinese medicine and its holistic approach to treating a wide range of illnesses. Other highlights include an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Industry Investment Salon and a concluding press conference to recap the spirited discussions and new projects spearheaded over the course of the Global Health Forum.

Running alongside the Global Health Forum will be the Global Health Expo, which includes a One Belt, One Road: Traditional Chinese Medicine to the World exhibition, an international pavilion area for global organizations and embassies, provincial and municipal delegation exhibitions, and a pharmaceutical innovation zone.

Moreover, promotional events will be held for United Nations procurement and international collaboration projects, government initiatives, and private enterprise product launches. Tours will also be organized for the presidium, media, embassies and consulates to allow more in-depth exploration of the expo's many exhibitions.

The Global Health Forum is the first professional forum established by the BFA outside of its annual conference and is China's pre-eminent international conference in the field of health. It serves as a comprehensive and authoritative platform for high-level dialogue and practical cooperation, focusing specifically on health and its related areas, connecting governments with the business community and academia.

The conference is co-hosted by the BFA and the People's Government of Shandong Province, and is co-organized by the BFA's Global Health Forum Organizing Committee, the Qingdao Municipal Government, and the Qingdao West Coast New District Management Committee.

About Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia

Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia, initiated in 2018 to build a comprehensive platform with high representativeness and authoritativeness in the health field for high-end dialogues and practical cooperation that integrates governments, businesses and higher education institutions based on its features and advantages. Committed to pooling wisdom of the entire industry and promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, it focuses on the frontiers and cross-border integration trends of the big health industry.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ghfbfa.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520804/1.jpg