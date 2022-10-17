Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:16
comunicato stampa

SECURITALY S.R.L. Joins as Minelab’s Distributor for Italian Market - GEOTEK CENTER S.R.L Joins as Managed Partner

17 ottobre 2022 | 06.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The change to multiple direct partners positions Minelab to better support its customer base

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minelab, one of the top-quality metal detector producers in the world, announced it has updated its distribution model to better reach the Italian consumer.

Minelab will move to a model with the following structure;

“We are very excited to execute this change within the Italian market and what it means for the future of Minelab Europe. With our recent launch of the MANTICORE, Minelab is offering its customers a product with MULTI-IQ+ – the highest-powered, simultaneous multi-frequency machine on the market. It is the perfect time to evolve to a multi-partner model to better serve our valued customers,” said Vincent O’Brien, Managing Director of Minelab Europe.

SECURITALY S.R.L, EB ELETTRONICA S.R.L and GEOTEK CENTER S.R.L have long-term relationships with Minelab and its products, which will give customers direct access to local experts in the field with more purchasing options. As the metal detection market expands, working with two distributors will improve brand support and provide excellent customer service for Italian users.

Minelab will continue to review its global sales network to ensure customers receive support such as technical advice, warranty registration and product verification.

About MinelabWith a team of over 75 engineers, Minelab’s metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water, and sand are no match for Minelab products, making them adaptable to any environment.

For more information and to purchase Minelab detectors, visit minelab.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

EDITOR'S NOTE:  For more information about Minelab and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or  pam@trentandcompany.com .

