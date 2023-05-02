Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:34
comunicato stampa

SecurityHQ Achieves CREST Accreditation - The Highest Audit Standards

02 maggio 2023 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ, a Leading Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), have received CREST accreditation, which highlights an ongoing commitment to enhance and strengthen data security and cyber security services, and display consistency in approaches.

To comply with the highest audit standards, SecurityHQ ensures enriched compliant processes, and maturity with regards to customer service, escalation management, and information management. CREST member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill, and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environments, the certification process is repeated every three years.

"SecurityHQ are among only a small number of organisations to have achieved CREST's Security Operation Centre accreditation and demonstrates the high maturity of our service offering. SecurityHQ passed the audit with a CMMI of the highest maturity rating of 5's and 4's across the board and measured a range of service attributes from service delivery, assurance, threat intel, investigation, and detection capabilities." – Chris Cheyne, CTO, SecurityHQ

"Becoming a CREST accredited company is testimony to the hard work of the team at SecurityHQ and  the quality of its SOC services. SOC validation puts the company in a strong position to meet the growing global demand for high-quality, trusted managed SOC services. An effective SOC is critical for underpinning incident detection and response capabilities to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks. CREST accreditation provides independent, verifiable quality assurance so buyers can have confidence in the services SecurityHQ is providing."- Rowland Johnson, CREST President

SecurityHQ exhibits the highest level of care, across all SOC's, on a global scale, securing the overall security posture of customers, data, and processes. SecurityHQ will help organizations leverage CREST to consistently manage their IT risk, in compliance with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

About SecurityHQ 

Global MSSP with world-class Security Operation Centers (SOC's) located around the world, to manage, detect and defend against all malicious activity. Powered by real-time log analytics, security orchestration, automation & response tooling for investigation, threat hunting and response, the company's 300+ analysts are available to detect, monitor & respond to cyber threats around the clock, to address security risks and challenges, and improve security posture. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise-grade experience that ensures all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected. 

Website: www.securityhq.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq  Twitter: https://twitter.com/security_hq  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securityhq/  

Media enquiries: pr@securityhq.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065244/SecurityHQ_CREST.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196748/SecurityHQ_Logo.jpg

 

   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securityhq-achieves-crest-accreditation--the-highest-audit-standards-301810666.html

