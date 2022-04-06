Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 11:19
comunicato stampa

SecurityScorecard Ignites European Adoption of Security Ratings Through Partnership with Exclusive Networks

06 aprile 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Partnership addresses growing Pan-European customer and partner demand for improved cybersecurity visibility and faster decision making

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a Pan-European exclusive distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, to accelerate adoption of security ratings throughout Europe. The partnership, with Exclusive Networks owned specialist value-added distributor Ignition Technology, enables European organisations to instantly rate, analyze and continuously monitor their security risk, to harden their security postures.

"The evolving geopolitical landscape is causing CISOs throughout Europe to reevaluate their cybersecurity postures, requiring them to have greater visibility across their attack surface than ever before," said Jan Bau, VP, EMEA Sales, at SecurityScorecard. "As the threat landscape expands, Exclusive Networks' expertise in helping disruptive cybersecurity solutions like SecurityScorecard breakthrough in EMEA will dramatically scale the number of European organizations that will be able to instantly improve their security postures through much needed data, visibility and insights."

SecurityScorecard provides comprehensive security ratings, automated assessments, and guidance from industry experts, providing easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards for improved communication, effective compliance reporting and more informed decision making. The solution allows organisations to automate and accelerate questionnaire exchange with over 20 compliance survey templates and questionnaires at scale.

"Exclusive Networks is focused on meeting customer and partner demand across Europe for the most impactful cybersecurity solutions on the market today," said Sean Remnant, Chief Strategy Officer, Exclusive Networks. "SecurityScorecard provides our network of customers and partners with instant visibility into their security postures and that of their vendors and business partners, to fully understand their true cyber risk."

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure driving the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Located in 43 countries, with the ability to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse.

About SecurityScorecardFunded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent  Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit  securityscorecard.com or connect with us on  LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513262/SecurityScorecard_Logo.jpg  

