Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:02
Sedus at Orgatec 2022: se:kit - an office swivel chair just the way I like it

25 ottobre 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOGERN, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of how and where work is done – our working environments, tasks and needs are quite different. Everyone has different requirements for a workplace and the demands placed on a suitable office swivel chair are as varied as the users themselves.

The new se:kit from Sedus takes a special approach, as it follows a modular concept and focuses on comfort. The user decides on the configuration of the swivel chair and which components they would like to have – freely, based on the motto "less is more" or, sometimes, "more is more".

se:kit – the modular chair

What kind of user would the swivel chair be suitable for? And in what area of work will it be used? Are you looking for a chair that requires little or no adjustment at all, or a chair that can be adjusted individually? Due to its modular concept, se:kit offers a greater variety of configuration options. From the neck support to the castors, from the membrane colour or the full upholstery to the mechanism – nearly all components can be individually selected and put together to create the swivel chair of your dreams.

"se:kit is an office swivel chair with a modular design that excels in function, ergonomics and aesthetics", explains Ernst Holzapfel, Head of Marketing at Sedus Stoll AG. "Due to the mix-and-match character as well as the wide variety of choices, se:kit can be individually configured – so that everyone can have their personal version".

Despite the high degree of customisation, all options have one thing in common: They combine well thought-out functions with the highest standards of ergonomics. The flexible element, which is integrated in the backrest, provides mobility for the back, allowing it to follow the user and provide support with their every movement. With a recycled content of up to 60%, se:kit also stands out in terms of sustainability and guarantees high recyclability by separating the materials by type.

Sedus Press OfficeBernadette Trepte+49 221 26136742sedus@real-communications.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sedus-at-orgatec-2022-sekit--an-office-swivel-chair-just-the-way-i-like-it-301657404.html

