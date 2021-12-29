Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:52 Variante Omicron, Ricciardi: "A gennaio rischio 200mila contagi al giorno"

21:41 Variante Omicron, Oms: "Cautela nella riduzione delle quarantene"

21:09 Abazovic dal Papa in Vaticano: "Lo abbiamo invitato in Montenegro"

20:21 Manovra 2022, ecco le principali misure

20:16 Manovra 2022, ok fiducia alla Camera

19:52 Covid Gb oggi, 183mila contagi in un giorno

19:39 Super Green Pass lavoro, Giorgetti: "Se ne parla in prossimo Cdm"

19:25 Variante Omicron, incubazione dura 3 giorni: studio

19:21 Quarantena Covid, ipotesi 3 categorie

18:44 Covid oggi Sicilia, 3.729 nuovi contagi: boom a Palermo e Catania

18:43 Covid Italia, ricoveri ordinari e terapie intensive oltre soglia critica

18:09 Covid oggi Italia, 98.020 contagi e 136 morti: bollettino 29 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Seegene Airlifts 1.7 million COVID-19 Tests to Israel Battling the Omicron Variant by a charter plane

29 dicembre 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today announced it will deliver COVID-19 testing reagents by a private plane to Israel that is experiencing acute shortages related to the resurgence of new cases due to the Omicron variant. A total of 1.7 million Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assays and associated consumables will be sent on December 29.

Seegene's Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay can determine whether a person is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and if he/she has contracted the Omicron variant. It targets four genes (E, RdRP, N, and S), along with five mutations: HV69/70 deletion, Y144 deletion, E484K, N501Y, P681H. Among these, HV69/70, N501Y, and P681H signal the presence of Omicron, based on the variants circulating right now. According to clinical research in a South African lab, the test results using Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay matched 100% with the results drawn out from additional sequencing, confirming that the test can accurately detect Omicron.

This is the second emergency shipment to Israel; the first was in April 2020. This time, the plane was hired Seegene's Israeli partner, HY Laboratories, as they look to support the country's current demand.

On December 19, the company also hired a private plane to deliver 2.8 million COVID-19 tests to European countries including Italy, Spain, Belgium, Czechia, and Lithuania as the number of new infections has surged due to the emergence of Omicron.

"Demand for tests has soared dramatically following the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Seegene Founder and CEO. "Although the expense and effort of the charter planes may seem extreme, we believe it's both a priority and our responsibility to support the global fight against the pandemic. We hope we can be of help to all of these countries."

Seegene Inc.Jessica Park P: +82-2-2240-0E: jypark2@seegene.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
South Korea's leading molecular today announced it will deliver COVID diagnostics company
Vedi anche
News to go
Censis: 14 milioni e mezzo di italiani usano Facebook per avere notizie
News to go
Turismo, Unione comuni montani: "Preoccupazione per disdette"
News to go
Dal medico in tempi di Covid, consigli e istruzioni per pazienti e dottori
News to go
Covid Italia, boom vendite mascherine Ffp2
News to go
Capodanno, Gdf sequestra 110 mila botti
News to go
Covid Campania, il bollettino con dati e contagi
News to go
Apartheid, funerali di Desmond Tutu il 1 gennaio a Capetown
News to go
Covid Finlandia, stop ingresso a stranieri senza vaccino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 28 dicembre
News to go
Covid Italia, Confesercenti: "Da gennaio in 200mila senza cassa integrazione"
News to go
Russia, Corte Suprema ordina chiusura Memorial International
News to go
Spettacolo e covid, appello operatori al governo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza