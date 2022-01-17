Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 22:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:49 Quarantena Covid, a rischio indennità malattia

21:03 Sondaggio politico: Pd ancora primo partito, ma in calo

20:53 Bologna-Napoli 0-2, doppietta di Lozano

20:34 Milan-Spezia 1-2, Inter resta prima

20:30 Covid oggi Francia, 102.144 contagi e 298 morti in un giorno

20:03 Variante Omicron, in Germania immunità guariti ridotta a 3 mesi

19:47 Senato, a convegno con Nobel Parisi spunta video porno

19:43 Shay Segev unico Ceo di Dazn

19:38 Sassoli, la commemorazione a Strasburgo: "Ha fatto la differenza"

19:36 Green pass, nuovo Dpcm: intesa su attività esentate, dove non serve

19:21 Quirinale, Salvini alza posta: "In arrivo nostra proposta"

19:17 Quirinale, mercoledì incontro Conte con Letta e Speranza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Seegene Continues to Support Israel's Effort to Manage the Omicron Variant With Timely Delivery of Five Million Tests

17 gennaio 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Seegene to export COVID-19 test that detects COVID-19 and Omicron along with its Master Assay that distinguishes between COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, announced today that it has delivered over five million COVID-19 tests to Israel to help detect and mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant. The company sent 1.7 million diagnostic tests and associated consumables in December 2021, while additional 3.4 million tests are scheduled to be delivered in January.

Like much of the world, Israel started to experience a shortage of COVID-19 tests as Omicron was driving an unprecedented surge in cases. More seriously, the number of flu or 'flurona' patients who may be co-infected with flu and COVID-19 seems to increase this winter. Seegene's prompt delivery of COVID-19 tests is expected to cover approximately 57% of Israel's total 9 million population and play a crucial role in controlling the potential 'twindemic' season.

"We will continue to support countries in need of COVID-19 tests to improve global health," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Seegene Founder, and CEO. "It is apparent that Seegene's accurate COVID-19 tests screening all COVID 19 variants and syndromic tests with the respiratory essential panel are going to be a key to the global effort of returning to normal. Both tests will also help to manage lives with COVID-19 and other respiratory infections."

Seegene will send various products to Israel, including its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay and Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay.

Visit  www.seegene.com for more information.

About Seegene, Inc.

Seegene, Inc. was founded in Seoul, South Korea in 2000 and has subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and the Middle East. Seegene, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning innovative technologies into products through its pioneering R&D activities. Seegene owns its original patent technology including DPO™ (Dual Priming Oligonucleotide) for multiple target amplification; TOCE™ for multiple target detection in a single channel; MuDT™, the world's first real-time PCR technology that provides individual Ct values for multiple targets in a single channel for quantitative assays.; and mTOCE™ multiplex mutation detection technology. With these cutting-edge molecular diagnostic (MDx) technologies applied to diagnostic kits and other tools, Seegene has enhanced the sensitivity, specificity, and disease-coverage per a test of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to unprecedented levels by providing accurate high-multiplex PCR products that target and detect genes of multiple pathogens simultaneously per each fluorescence channel. This feature dramatically saves testing time and cost. Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx through cutting-edge innovations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Variant COVID test that detects COVID distinguishes between COVID
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Per Djokovic a rischio anche Roland Garros
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino, crescono i contagi covid in Cina
News to go
Covid, allarme rianimatori: "Tanti asintomatici positivi da operare"
News to go
F1, nuova Ferrari: 17 febbraio la presentazione
News to go
Piste da sci, controlli serrati dei carabinieri
News to go
Savona, circonvenzione di incapace: arrestate madre e figlia
News to go
Giornata mondiale della Pizza
News to go
Quirinale, Fico: "Spero entro 3 febbraio nuovo Capo dello Stato"
News to go
Texas, assalto a sinagoga: 2 arresti a Manchester
News to go
Covid Lombardia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Agata Scuto, scomparsa 10 anni fa: arrestato ex compagno della madre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza