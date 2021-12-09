Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:24 Spazio, in orbita con Ixpe anche l'Università di Pisa

14:19 Webuild, cantieri al lavoro a pieno ritmo per tratta Bicocca-Catenanuova

14:15 Covid oggi Puglia, 229 contagi: bollettino 9 dicembre

14:14 Webuild: "Tratta Bicocca-Catenanuova, cantiere simbolo della mobilità sostenibile in Ue"

14:11 Variante Omicron, Ciccozzi: "Più contagiosa ma meno letale, stiamo tranquilli"

14:09 Covid Svizzera oggi, 10.894 contagi e 27 morti: tasso positività al 15%

13:51 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo altre 2 milioni di dosi Pfizer"

13:32 Massimo Ferrero, legale: "Si avvarrà della facoltà di non rispondere"

13:25 Covid oggi Fvg, 763 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 9 dicembre

13:02 Morta Lina Wertmuller, Rita Pavone: "Dolore enorme"

12:48 Wertmuller, capelli corti e occhiali bianchi: vezzi e virtù della signora del cinema

12:44 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Più contagiosa ma non buca tre dosi vaccino"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Seegene Rapidly Introduces New PCR Test that Identifies the Omicron Variant, its Stealth Version, and all VOCs in a single tube

09 dicembre 2021 | 13.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The new assay identifies positive COVID-19 cases and distinguishes between Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and its Stealth version.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today unveiled another series of diagnostic test that detects the ever-changing COVID-19 variant landscape. The Novaplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants VII assay addresses Omicron and its stealth version, as well as other variants. Seegene believes the new PCR test will be effective in helping governments and health authorities to fight current variants.

Immediately after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a discovery of the Omicron variant, Seegene implemented its AI-based in-silico system to conclude this development within a week.

In a single tube, the new RT-PCR test targets a total of five analytes including the RdRP gene, which confirms positive COVID-19 cases, and three key Omicron S-gene mutations: E484A, N501Y, HV69/70 deletion. And it also targets Endo IC, which serves as a control to verify specimen validity. The assay was validated using variable nucleic acid of COVID-19 samples including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron cases.

This latest test can differentiate between the Omicron variant and its 'stealth' version. The newly emerging stealth version lacks certain features (HV69/70 deletion) that are being targeted by other PCR tests to identify the Omicron variant. Seegene's proprietary mTOCE technology makes it possible to target multiple genetic mutations in S-gene so this test can accurately distinguish the new Stealth variant from standard Omicron.

"Our scientists diligently monitor the spread and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in all corners of the world, so we can respond as quickly and effectively as possible with timely diagnostic tests," said Dr. Chun, Seegene CEO. "We're still learning about Omicron, but all signs point to this variant being even more transmissible than Delta. That's why we moved so quickly, using our AI based development system to design and develop with high accuracy. We are ready for any upcoming variant challenges."

As Covid-19 was first emerging in early 2020, Seegene leveraged its development platform and proprietary high-multiplex RT-PCR technology to produce one of the first tests kits for Covid-19 in just two weeks. Today, Seegene is able to rapidly develop new tests ahead of emerging variants using the company's big data auto-surveillance in silico system. This monitoring has enabled the company to create tests that screen the majority of virus variants that have been discovered globally, using Seegene's existing COVID-19 assays.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706433/image_1.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza omicron Variant PCR test that PCR Polymerase Chain Reaction
Vedi anche
News to go
Addio a Lina Wertmuller, la regista aveva 93 anni
News to go
Medicinali pericolosi, scatta sequestro della Gdf in aeroporto
News to go
"Covid più grande crisi globale per bimbi in 75 anni"
News to go
Variante Omicron, cosa dicono i primi studi Pfizer
News to go
Caso Prosek, la lettera della filiera vitivinicola italiana all'Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 8 dicembre
News to go
Massimo Ferrero, oggi interrogatorio di garanzia
News to go
Tredicesima torna a crescere nel 2021
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza