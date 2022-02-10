Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:22
Seegene Signs Supply Deal to Deliver 4 million COVID-19 Tests to Brazil

10 febbraio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Seegene to sign a contract with the Brazilian government to supply 4 million COVID-19 tests and associated consumables

- 'Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV,' the optimized test for 'twindemic' with its capability to distinguish between COVID-19 and Flu A/B

- "Seegene is fully prepared to fulfill global demand by its strong supply chain and logistics"

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostic company, today announced that it has signed a supply deal with the Ministry of Health of Brazil to deliver four million COVID-19 tests.

Since January 2022, Brazil has battled a 'twindemic,' a rapid surge in both Flu A and COVID-19 infections due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. More seriously, new daily cases of COVID-19 have recently exceeded 280,000 cases, which is the highest figure since the first outbreak of the pandemic. While the country has been seeking to accelerate its quarantine efforts, there is a growing demand for COVID-19 tests as well.

In response, Seegene will deliver a shipment of four million Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, capable of identifying respiratory viruses including COVID-19, Flu A/B as well as RSV in a single test. This assay is expected to be the optimized solution in Brazil where they are experiencing a rapid surge in both COVID-19 and Flu A cases.

Ho Yi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Seegene said, "Seegene is uniquely positioned to respond to the growing global need for COVID-19 and flu testing and we are fully prepared to supply global inventory to help countries around the world as they fight for everyday life to return."

Meanwhile, Seegene has introduced 'Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Fast PCR Assay,' last month, a new assay optimized for mass testing. This assay can deliver PCR results in just 60 minutes enabling large-scale laboratories to easily scale up the testing volume up to three times without additional instruments. The launch of the new assay is a response to the rapid spread of the latest Omicron variant, globally. The new assay is expected to be the optimized choice for large-scale laboratories and help them immediately expand the testing capacity.

About Seegene, Inc.

Seegene, Inc. was founded in Seoul, South Korea in 2000 and has subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and the Middle East. Seegene, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning innovative technologies into products through its pioneering R&D activities. Seegene owns its original patent technology including DPO™ (Dual Priming Oligonucleotide) for multiple target amplification; TOCE™ for multiple target detection in a single channel; MuDT™, the world's first real-time PCR technology that provides individual Ct values for multiple targets in a single channel for quantitative assays.; and mTOCE™ multiplex mutation detection technology. With these cutting-edge molecular diagnostic technologies applied to diagnostic kits and other tools, Seegene has enhanced the sensitivity, specificity, and disease-coverage per a test of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to unprecedented levels by providing accurate high-multiplex PCR products that target and detect genes of multiple pathogens simultaneously per each fluorescence channel. This feature dramatically saves testing time and cost. Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx through cutting-edge innovations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg  

