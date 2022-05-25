Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.436 contagi: 1.293 casi a Roma

17:28 Taobuk, geopolitica protagonista Osservatorio sul futuro Europa

17:23 Vaiolo scimmie, vaccino e quarantena: circolare ministero Salute

17:20 Gorno Tempini: "Cdp attiva e impegnata per il territorio"

17:10 Casellati bacchetta Granato senza mascherina: "O la mette o va via" e lei lascia Aula

17:09 Cdp inaugura nuovo ufficio a Brescia, in ultimi 3 anni in Lombardia risorse per 8 mld

17:03 Covid oggi Italia, 22.438 contagi e 114 morti: bollettino 25 maggio

16:34 Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, Kate Moss: "Falso che mi abbia spinto da scale"

16:32 Ruby ter, pm Milano chiede condanna a 6 anni per Berlusconi e 5 per Karima

16:31 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.152 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 25 maggio

16:13 Caso Shalabayeva, sentenza d'Appello il 9 giugno

16:06 Badante non vaccinato muore di Covid, familiari fanno causa all'anziano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Seegene unveils '$12 PCR testing' initiative to help end COVID-19 pandemic

25 maggio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Includes asymptomatic testing at community-based facilities to prevent widespread transmissions

Regular testing for COVID-19, flu, RSV crucial for staying safe as anti-virus restrictions are eased

PCR tests will be priced affordably, made possible through Seegene's 20 years of expertise

"Full support for countries that join Seegene's campaign to ensure safe return to normalcy"

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics (MDx) company, today unveiled a global initiative for preemptive and routine PCR testing to help individuals stay safe and healthy while living in the COVID-19 era. Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene, says the initiative is designed to help people safely return to normalcy and contribute to global efforts to terminate COVID-19 and prevent future outbreaks.

There have been reports of an uptick in influenza and everyday colds which had been absent during the two-year pandemic, as countries worldwide ease social distancing restrictions and lift mask mandates. Experts have also warned that potentially dangerous mutations could go unnoticed due to scaled down PCR testing with governments no longer providing them for free. Individuals are now required to monitor their health at their own expense to stay safe.

Seegene's initiative dubbed 'In-life PCR,' entails 1) asymptomatic testing for early virus detection 2) syndromic respiratory testing as anti-virus restrictions are eased and 3) boosting PCR test accessibility through affordable pricing.

"The '$12 PCR testing' campaign is expected to help Seegene deliver its commitment to making molecular diagnostics accessible to anyone," said Dr. Chun. "I'm certain that routine PCR testing will be the best solution to help end the COVID-19 pandemic. Seegene will provide full support for cities or countries that join hands with us to better track and curb the outbreak."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza testing Includes asymptomatic testing facility facilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage Texas, Papa: "Basta al traffico di armi"
News to go
Ucraina, allarme grano: Kiev cerca rotte alternative
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2022, 60 euro per gli abbonamenti: ecco a chi spetta
News to go
Roma-Feyenoord, stasera la finale di Conference League
News to go
Texas, strage in una scuola: uccisi 19 bimbi e 2 adulti
News to go
2 giugno, torna la parata a Roma
News to go
Adescavano donne online per soldi, 2 denunciati a Padova
News to go
Ucraina, Coldiretti: "In tre mesi prezzi grano cresciuti del 36%"
News to go
Nas, sanzioni a 110 centri estetici irregolari
Coldiretti: "Rinnovato contratto operai agricoli"
Napoli si candida a Capitale europea dello Sport 2026
News to go
Cei, cardinale Zuppi nuovo presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza