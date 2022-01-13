Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 06:55
Seegene Unveils Blueprint for the Future of Molecular Diagnostics, Including Open Development Platform at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12 gennaio 2022 | 21.01
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics (MDx) company, today, unveiled its blueprint for the future during a presentation at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare virtual Conference. Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene, proposed three strategic solutions that induce the world 'back to normal' against the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with three solutions, he also introduced the company's automated, AI-enabled platform with a standard development tool that will empower users to easily develop their own diagnostic assays.

Three solutions for 'back to normal'

In preparation for returning to normal in 2022, Dr. Chun outlined three solutions. First, it starts with Seegene's on-site screening solution for mass testing with its fully automated MDx system at various facilities including schools, airports, workplaces, and others. It provides a short turnaround time, economic price, and improved accuracy even for asymptomatic cases, which cannot be detected by rapid antigen tests. The second solution is Seegene's centralized screening system, with its newly developed diagnostic test that can multiply the test capacity without additional instrument investments in the laboratories. The third solution is syndromic testing for patients with respiratory symptoms. Seegene had already introduced Allplex™ RV Master Assay that can simultaneously differentiate ten targets including COVID-19, Flu, and common respiratory viruses. This assay is the key to open a path towards normalcy as it identifies the exact cause of respiratory symptoms.

Strategic shift to a MDx platform company

During the presentation, Dr. Chun unveiled Seegene's strategic shift as a molecular diagnostics platform company, introducing Seegene's MDx platform for assay development. Until now, commercial MDx development has been a labor-intensive manual process requiring highly skilled researchers and significant resources. "Our digitalized open development platform will overcome the limitations of the current paradigm of MDx development processes by allowing users to rapidly design and efficiently develop their own diagnostic assays", said Dr. Chun. "We are pleased to provide our technologies, software and know-how to support rapid and standardized assay development which will eventually help accelerate the use of MDx in our daily lives."

Seegene's MDx platform integrates proprietary technologies and development know-how that Seegene has developed over the last two decades, with artificial intelligence (AI)-based automated design system. This platform allows platform users, regardless of knowledge and experience in MDx, to develop high multiplex real-time PCR assays, which will eventually fulfill unmet testing needs at a local level.

Finally, Dr. Chun stated the vision that Seegene stepped ahead to a new horizon by evolving to MDx platform company. Through all these efforts, Seegene will ultimately bring MDx into our daily life.

The full video of the CEO's remarks will be available after the event at www.seegene.com/ir_event.

About Seegene, Inc.

Founded in Seoul, South Korea in 2000 and with subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and the Middle East, Seegene, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning concepts into products through its pioneering R&D activities. Seegene owns its original patent technology including DPO™ (Dual Priming Oligonucleotide) for multiple target amplification; TOCE™, for multiple target detection in a single channel; MuDT™, the world's first real-time PCR technology that provides individual Ct values for multiple targets in a single channel for quantitative assays.; and mTOCE™ multiplex mutation detection technology. With these cutting-edge molecular diagnostic technologies applied to diagnostic kits and other tools, Seegene has enhanced the sensitivity and specificity of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to unprecedented levels, providing multiplex PCR products that target and detect genes of multiple pathogens simultaneously, saving testing time and cost. Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx providing new, cost-effective innovations.

