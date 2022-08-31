Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 19:29
19:18 Grasso e cervello si parlano, la scoperta degli scienziati

18:59 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.476 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 31 agosto

18:56 Mostra Venezia 2022, red carpet con Hillary Clinton - Video

18:27 Crotone, esplosione e incendio in rimorchiatore al porto: 3 morti

18:17 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.918 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 31 agosto

18:08 Juve, arriva Paredes dal Psg: annuncio ufficiale

18:02 Meloni e le parole sulla Cgil, cosa è successo

17:50 Ucraina, Germania: Russia potrebbe aprire secondo teatro di guerra

17:43 Elezioni, Azzolina: "Liceo made in Italy? Ci sono già istituti professionali con questo indirizzo"

17:28 Insulti a Spalletti, 2 anni di Daspo a tifoso Fiorentina

17:19 Caro energia e bollette, misure in nuovo decreto

17:06 Maltempo, piogge e temporali: allerta gialla su 12 Regioni

comunicato stampa

Segway-Ninebot's smart electric two-wheelers sales surpass 1 Million Units in 2 years

31 agosto 2022
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After completing 10 million units production of electric kickscooters this April, on August 29th, Segway-Ninebot celebrated another milestone event——selling out 1 million electric scooters/mopeds in China.

"We manage to go from zero to 1 million units in only 2 years after we roll into electric two-wheeler market. We've kept the highest growth in sales of premium e-scooters and e-mopeds ever since," said He feilong, president of Segway-Ninebot China Business Division in Changzhou factory.

As a world-known specialist of self-balancing vehicles and electric kickscooters, Segway-Ninebot has expanded to the electric two-wheeler business rapidly in both domestic and international markets and is now trying to push into the edging products such as e-scooter E110A/S in the US and Europe. 

Compared to conventional competitors, Segway-Ninebot is more dedicated to making mobility smart. The products are equipped with RideyGo! intelligent system, helping users to lock/unlock or locate the vehicle on Apps. New product including eMoped MMAX is also equipped with ABS and TCS tracking system, which can only be previously seen in motorcycles and automobiles.

The company's global sales of electric two-wheelers is 500,000 units in 2021. In 2022, Segway-Ninebot has turned into a breakout brand globally with the launch of partnership with Chinese celebrity Jackson Yee as global spokesperson to reach out to consumers across generations.

Segway-Ninebot has revealed the tag-line of young and cool. Appearing in New York Fashion Week, the product can also be a fashion item showing attitude and trend. As was commented by Tom's Guide, it would definitely scoot you around in style and fun. 

In 2021, Segway Across America west coast edition was launched with 2 Instagram stars riding from Seattle to California on eMopeds C80, while this year SAA was focused on a TikTok influencer riding from Niagara to Miami on a eScooter 110A.

The long-distance rides have been part of Segway's continuing commitment to sustainability, and to bring awareness to using electric vehicles as a more earth-friendly alternative to traditional vehicles.

With better designs, technological advances, and budget friendlier approaches, electric scooters/mopeds are definitely the new deal for city commuters, nature explorers and fashion icons.

Segway-ninebot seizes this opportunity tightly and keeps expanding its production capacity. Close to the current Changzhou factory, a new production base will be on stream soon this October.

Visit Segway-Ninebot for more information.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888661/prn.jpg 

articoli
in Evidenza