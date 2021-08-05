Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 00:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Green pass Italia 6 agosto, come averlo e come si scarica

00:03 Green pass Italia, scuola e trasporti: regole da settembre

00:02 Green pass Italia obbligatorio da oggi: prima dose, regole

22:53 Governo, Draghi ai ministri: "Abbiamo lavorato bene"

21:39 Green pass Italia, Meloni: "Obbligo vaccino senza responsabilità governo"

21:13 Green pass scuola, stop stipendio docenti dopo 5 giorni di assenza

20:28 Green Pass Francia, via libera da Corte Costituzionale

19:55 Grecia, violenti incendi infuriano alle porte di Atene

18:51 Green pass Italia, Forza Nuova: "Espulso chi lo scarica"

18:39 Variante Delta, "vaccinati meno gravi e reagiscono prima"

18:27 Rossi si ritira, Marquez: "Abbiamo imparato tanto da lui"

18:17 Covid, Aifa: nuove regole per uso monoclonali in base a varianti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Seiden Law Group Granted Emergency Order in New York Bankruptcy Court to Recover Funds from Alleged Ponzi Schemer Michael Greenfield on behalf of Israeli Court Appointed Turstee Adv. Lior Dagan

05 agosto 2021 | 23.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankruptcy Judge Honorable Shelley Chapman granted a powerful court order today based on the filing of Seiden Law Group LLP in a Chapter 15 case in US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan seeking recognition of an Israeli insolvency proceeding against Michael David Greenfield aka Michael Ben-Ari ("Greenfield"). Greenfield, who has recently been dubbed by Israeli media as "the Israeli Madoff," is under criminal investigation by the Israeli Securities Authority following an alleged 15-year long Ponzi scheme in which Greenfield, through his investment vehicle EGFE Israel Ltd., ensnared hundreds of American and Israeli victims and caused losses that may exceed $150 million. The Court Order grants broad powers to the Israeli court appointed Trustee Adv. Lior Dagan, represented in the U.S. by Seiden Law Group, to recover assets in the United States that are identified as fruits of the alleged criminal enterprise. According to the Chapter 15 filing, Greenfield moved to Israel from the U.S. thirty years ago and began to solicit investment money in Israel from investors in a "guaranteed" return investment scheme. The Chapter 15 filing explains that after being released under house arrest in Israel, Greenfield immediately absconded, reportedly using a false passport, and has concealed his current whereabouts. The case has been referred to the FBI's New York office. Seiden Law Group represents Mr. Dagan who has been appointed by the Israeli court and leads global efforts to recover the alleged stolen money. Seiden Law Group is a globally recognized law firm leader in fighting for clients to recover stolen money and aggressively resolve business disputes.

If you or someone you know is a victim of this alleged Ponzi scheme or any other large-scale fraud, please contact Seiden Law Group.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN66607 en US AltroAltro Israeli Securities Authority US Bankruptcy Court investimento Court Order
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 3,4%
News to go
Valentino Rossi si ritira: "Smetto a fine anno"
News to go
Attacco hacker a Regione Lazio, riattivato sito prenotazione vaccino
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Stano re della marcia 20 km
News to go
Incendi devastano la Grecia
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: "Stop ristorante al chiuso per 11 milioni di italiani"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, arrestato a Madrid boss Paviglianiti
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Rizza è argento nella canoa. Paltrinieri di bronzo
News to go
Oltre 5mila contagi a Tokyo, record da scoppio pandemia
News to go
Boom di frutta esotica made in Italy
Tokyo 2020, la festa per Irma Testa a Fiumicino - Video
News to go
Green pass e scuola, Figliuolo chiede a Regioni dati su prof vaccinati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza