Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:00
Selina Burdell of LCM Partners recognised as one of Private Debt Investor's Women of Influence in Private Markets

01 luglio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is proud to announce that Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer Selina Burdell has been recognised as one of Private Debt Investor's Women of Influence in Private Markets.

Private Debt Investor (PDI) is the publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. PDI is part of the PEI Media Group, which has for the first time put together a list of 60 women of influence in private markets. The list is global and comprises ten women from each of the major private alternative asset classes including private equity, private debt, real estate, infrastructure and venture capital as well as ten women who work across multiple alternative asset classes.

Selina's inclusion as one of the ten women of influence within private debt is testament to her achievements in building the firm's investment management capabilities under the "LCM Partners" brand, and the loan servicing and credit management operations under the "Link Financial" brand. The Group was founded in 1998 and today employs over 900 people across 12 offices in eight European countries, managing in excess of €50 billion of loan value.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

"Selina has worked tirelessly to build our pan-European platform and this recognition could not be more well deserved. Even at the height of the pandemic in April last year, when she led the transition of our 900-strong workforce to remote working, Selina concurrently managed to launch the Group's operations in Romania. It was a fantastic achievement and I'm confident there will be many more, especially as we continue to expand the firm both geographically and by asset type."   

Selina Burdell, COO of LCM Partners, added:

"It's an honour to be included as one of the ten women of influence within private debt. There are some exceptional individuals on the list, and it is great to see more and more women excelling in our industry. Nonetheless, there is no doubt there is more that we can all do, and gender diversity is and should remain a priority both for us at LCM and the wider industry."   

LCM PartnersPaul D BurdellT: +44 203 457 5050 paulburdell@lcmpartners.eu

LCM PartnersJames HoganT: +44 203 457 5050jhogan@lcmpartners.eu

Notes to Editors: LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €5.1 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,800 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

