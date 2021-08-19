Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 15:21
comunicato stampa

Selling Simplified Ranks on Inc. 5000 List 6th Year in a Row

19 agosto 2021 | 13.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SSG earns rank No. 4187 on the prestigious list, citing a 70% growth rate over three years.

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) was named on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America on Aug. 17. This marks the sixth year in a row that SSG received the distinction which, according to Inc., is designed to provide readers with "a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape." SSG, a global B2B demand generation leader focused on delivering holistic, data-driven MarTech solutions, ranked 4,187 on the list.

"Growing by 70% over the last three years is a testament to our people," said CEO and President Michael Whife. "When I see our name on the Inc. 5000 list, I'm immensely proud of the team for their vision and drive. I look forward to many more successful years together, helping businesses win with our innovative technology and digital approach." 

Recent growth indicators for the Denver-based company include a 180% YoY sales increase as of August 2021 and the appointments of seasoned B2B veterans Thomas Koletas as Chief Growth Officer and Dan Juanillo as Chief Financial Officer. SSG also added new offices in Auckland, Tokyo, and Oahu in the first half of 2021, with additional expansion planned in the U.S. and China before the end of the year. 

"It's truly an honor to rank on the Inc. 5000 list. This recognition confirms that we're doing something really special—helping businesses grow—the right way," said COO and co-founder Jag Sidhu. "I'm taking this time to reflect on all the hard work that made it possible, and I'm grateful for yet another year of tremendous growth as a business and as a team." 

According to the Inc. Website, the "prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark." Inc. ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. 

To view details about Selling Simplified's ranking, along with the rest of the honorees on the list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596446/SSG_Inc_5000.jpg  

