Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Sharon Stone: "Persi la custodia di mio figlio per Basic Instinct"

15:40 Attanasio, procura Congo chiede pena di morte per i 6 accusati

15:37 Ucraina, ecco i tank Leopard 2 dalla Germania

15:25 Europa League, Juve-Friburgo: Allegri punta su Di Maria

15:21 Duplice omicidio a Serranova, indagato fratello di una delle vittime

15:13 WhatsApp contro lo spam, studia come silenziare chiamate sconosciute

15:12 Ucraina-Onu, incontro Zelensky-Guterres a Kiev - Video

14:00 Champions, Tottenham-Milan: come vederla in tv

12:54 8 marzo, Schettini sui canali Mur: "Le donne scelgono già la scienza"

12:47 Commissioni bicamerali, niente accordo: su caselle giustizia scontro FdI-Pd

12:40 8 marzo, Mattarella: "Strada per parità ancora lunga e difficile"

12:38 Vaticano, scandalo finanziario: fratello di Becciu non si presenta in Aula

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Selonterra Awarded US$2,500,000 Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

08 marzo 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selonterra, Inc. (www.selonterra.com), a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders announces a grant award of US$2,500,000 from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF).

Selonterra focuses on neurodegenerative disorders with strong genetic links. Selonterra's team discovered that DNA changes associated with key genetic determinants in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease control the expression of genes in their chromosomal vicinity. The latter genes are the true mediators of these diseases and offer novel, unexploited targets for therapy development. Shared common pathways in these neurodegenerative disorders allow us to develop small molecules with the potential to profoundly change Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease therapies.

Funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation enables Selonterra to link novel targets to clinical dysfunctions in Parkinson's disease and to optimize our small molecules towards clinical candidates.

"We are immensely grateful to receive this funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to support these completely unexploited approaches with the potential of a meaningful impact on patients with Parkinson's disease," said Roman Urfer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Selonterra.

"The contribution of genetics to Parkinson's disease is undisputed," said Anne Urfer-Buchwalder, PhD, Founder and President of Selonterra. "In contrast to an involvement of the proteins encoded by these genetic variants, our focus on the DNA sequence and the genes that these DNA variants control offers fundamentally different therapeutic opportunities."

"MJFF greatly values research that takes fresh looks at the biological underpinnings of Parkinson's disease and leverages that insight for new treatment ideas. We are proud to support the work of researchers like the team at Selonterra as they investigate new ways to fulfill the unmet needs of people with Parkinson's," said Brian Fiske, PhD, Co-Chief Scientific Officer, MJFF.

About Selonterra, Inc.

Selonterra, Inc. (www.selonterra.com) pursues transformative approaches to the development of therapies of neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. We harness human genetics, molecular pathway analysis and gene regulatory networks to identify proprietary disease-causing mechanisms and molecular targets, and exploit these to discover effective therapeutics. Selonterra's founders and advisors are scientists and executives with decades of biotech and pharma experience complemented by a global network of collaborator companies.

Investor and Media Contact:

T: (+1) 650 206 7025E: admin@selonterra.com

Keywords: Parkinson's Disease; Alzheimer's Disease; Gene Regulatory Networks; Neurodegenerative Disorders; Human Genetics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017024/Selonterra_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/selonterra-awarded-us2-500-000-grant-from-the-michael-j-fox-foundation-for-parkinsons-research-301764172.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA biotechnology company developing incorporated company Inc. Grant
Vedi anche
News to go
8 marzo, Mattarella: "Donna sinonimo di coraggio"
News to go
Nord Stream, Stoltenberg: "Non sappiamo chi c'è dietro l'attacco"
News to go
Fondo impresa donna 2023, come funziona
News to go
8 marzo, aumentano i femminicidi in Italia
News to go
Social, 16 anni età minima per iscriversi anche in Italia?
News to go
Mafia nigeriana, estradata latitante tra 100 più ricercati
News to go
Cospito, difesa chiede arresti domiciliari
News to go
8 marzo, un miliardo di adolescenti e donne denutrite
News to go
8 marzo 2023, sciopero generale
News to go
Net-Zero, il piano industriale Ue
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini riceve la stella sulla Walk of Fame
News ro go
Meloni: "Essere sempre sottovalutate è un grande vantaggio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza