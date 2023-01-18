Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:39 Iran, decapitò moglie 17enne: 8 anni di carcere

21:20 Riforme, verso incontro mercoledì tra Casellati e Pd

21:15 Stellantis, Andrea Agnelli si dimette: cambia il Cda

21:15 Csm, caso Valentino agita Fdi. De Corato: "Giuseppe infangato ma non sapeva nulla"

21:14 Innovazione, nasce il primo avatar che 'parla' la lingua dei segni italiana

21:08 Elon Musk ha comprato Twitter? Merito della mamma

20:57 Saviano: "Boss Graviano mi querela e chiede sequestro mio romanzo"

20:26 Messina Denaro, La Russa: "Vittoria dello Stato ma non abbassare la guardia"

19:33 Qatargate, Giorgi: "Commercialista e Panzeri in Qatar durante i Mondiali"

19:14 Ruby Ter, assoluzione Berlusconi-Apicella: "Non c'è prova accordo corruttivo"

19:08 Ucraina, Gb a Germania: "Mandate subito carri armati Leopard"

18:57 Riforme, vertice a P.Chigi: "Presidenzialismo in tempi più brevi possibili"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SeMI Technologies becomes Weaviate

18 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeMI Technologies has adopted the name of its flagship product—the open-source vector-search engine Weaviate. This market-driven name change acknowledges a simple reality: Awareness of the Weaviate brand among developers and customers has outpaced awareness of the company behind it.

"In 2019, my co-founder Etienne Dilocker and I realized that an AI-first infrastructure was needed to serve a growing base of developers. Our idea was to create an umbrella of infrastructure services and products including a vector database that we knew would be essential if promising AI tools like large language models (LLM) were to achieve their potential. We founded SeMI Technologies and Weaviate became our first product.

"Fast forward to today, and Weaviate has become more than a product; it's now the platform we set out to build. The open-source community has grown; we have customer products in Weaviate Cloud Service, Weaviate Hybrid SaaS; we have integrations with Open AI, Cohere, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and others. In short, Weaviate is far better known than SeMI, so we've decided to go forward under that one brand."

— Bob van Luijt, co-founder, Weaviate (previously, SeMI Technologies)

The Weaviate vector-search engine is a "third wave" database technology. Data is processed by a machine learning model first, and AI models help process, store, and search through it. As a result, Weaviate excels at searching using natural language and is ideally suited to serve as a memory layer in AI stacks allowing users to create ChatGPT-like experiences with their own data. But Weaviate is not limited to language; it can also search images, audio, video, or even genetic information. The open-source code has been downloaded over 1.6M times.

"As SeMI, the team did a fantastic job of building a community, driving the adoption of its open-source Weaviate product, and establishing it as core part of next-gen AI stacks," said Igor Taber, Cortical Ventures General Partner and investor in the company's 2022 Series A round. "Changing the company name to match the product's is a reflection of their focus and commitment to the Weaviate community."

Weaviate is a global remote-first company, with 30 employees working on three continents. It is registered in The Netherlands as Weaviate B.V. and in the U.S. as Weaviate Holdings, Inc.

For information visit weaviate.io or contact hello@weaviate.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985702/Weaviate.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-technologies-becomes-weaviate-301724760.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza open source vector search engine Weaviate becomes Weaviate Weaviate open source
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
News to go
La Spezia, 'furbetti' delle case popolari: 5 denunce
News to go
Intercettazioni, Nordio: "Non toccheremo quelle su mafia e terrorismo"
News to go
Rigopiano, riprende il processo a 6 anni dalla tragedia
Sciopero benzinai, Garante chiede riduzione durata protesta
News to go
Gina Lollobrigida, camera ardente tra rose e gigantografie
News to go
Messina Denaro, nuovo covo a 400 metri in linea d'aria dal primo
News to go
Bonus raccolta differenziata, come funziona
News to go
Il maltempo sferza l'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, si schianta elicottero a Brovary: 18 morti
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese ai quarti: Napoli eliminato ai rigori
News to go
Covid e rischi in gravidanza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza