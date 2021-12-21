Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:29 Covid oggi Europa, Oms: "40% di contagi in più rispetto all'anno scorso"

18:26 Natale, donati dal Consiglio Regionale Lazio oltre 500 regali sospesi Unicef

18:19 Variante Omicron Gb, Johnson: "No restrizioni per Natale"

18:16 Natale, Clementoni: "Bambini contentissimi, kit 'Regalo sospeso' strumento utile"

18:12 Natale, Rozera (Unicef): "'Regalo sospeso' aiuto concreto per i bambini in un periodo difficile"

18:02 Covid oggi Italia, 30.798 contagi e 153 morti: bollettino 21 dicembre

17:46 Covid oggi Piemonte, 3.218 contagi: bollettino 21 dicembre

17:42 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.292 contagi e 17 morti. A Milano 3.548 nuovi casi

17:33 Covid Gb oggi, oltre 90mila contagi e 172 morti

17:33 Covid oggi Svizzera, 8.167 contagi e 32 morti in un giorno

17:30 Covid, appello ginecologi: "Donne in gravidanza vaccinatevi e fate booster"

17:23 Covid oggi Campania, 2.297 nuovi contagi: bollettino 21 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SENSORO and Graphcore partner for safer, greener towns and cities

21 dicembre 2021 | 16.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SENSORO - a worldwide leader in smart sensor and beacon technology - has chosen Graphcore systems to deliver the AI compute behind its latest environmental and safety monitoring systems.

Graphcore IPUs will power a range of SENSORO solutions, designed to help towns and cities become safer, greener places to live.

Smart sensors are emerging as an essential tool in the management of modern, urban environments as they transition to more sustainable forms of energy and transportation, while also dealing with the effects of climate change.

Fire, flood and fishing

SENSORO will initially use Graphcore IPU compute for:

Computing foundation

SENSORO founder and CEO Tony Zhao welcomed our partnership, saying: "Graphcore's IPU system provides an efficient and easy-to-use computing platform for the urban ESG solution jointly created by both parties, and solves the computing power bottleneck that we have faced for a long time. We will be continuing to work with Graphcore, and using the IPU to deliver positive change in more aspects of people's lives."

YOLO

One of the main AI models used by SENSORO, running on Graphcore IPUs, is YOLO.

YOLO (You Only Look Once) is a highly effective convolutional neural network for real-time object detection. Since the release of the first version in 2015, it has undergone a number of refinements to improve speed and accuracy.

SENSORO found that the IPU's fine-grained and highly parallel compute capabilities lent themselves to the parallelisation required to get the most out of YOLO.

When running inference on high resolution images (1920x1080px), SENSORO saw a 4X performance gain, compared to the GPU-based inference solution they had been using previously.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714359/1st_photo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714316/SENSORO.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza smart sensor beacon technology SENSORO and Graphcore beacon
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaia: "Accordo per sperimentare vaccino sudafricano anti Omicron"
News to go
Napoli, Insigne positivo al Covid: in isolamento a casa
News to go
Covid Italia, salgono al 13% i ricoveri in reparto
News to go
Da Polizia Postale e 'Subito' 5 consigli per acquisti online in sicurezza
News to go
De Rienzo, morte attore: a processo pusher gambiano
News to go
Covid, false vaccinazioni all'Hub di Palermo: tre fermi
"Coro virologi imbarazzante", lite Bassetti-De Manzoni - Video
News to go
Pensioni, tavolo per la riforma Fornero
News to go
Lavoratori privati, ecco lo stipendio medio 2020
News to go
Spaccio di droga, 13 arresti a Foggia
News to go
21 dicembre, oggi il solstizio d'inverno 2021
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, 1017 morti nei primi mesi del 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza