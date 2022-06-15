Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:29
comunicato stampa

SENTINEL DIAGNOSTICS LAUNCHES A TOTALLY AUTOMATED HIGH THROUGHPUT ANALYZER FOR FECAL IMMUNOCHEMICAL TESTING

15 giugno 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To fulfill the growing need of Colorectal Cancer Screening organizations and big clinical laboratories, Sentinel Diagnostics - an Italian company focused for more than 35 years on the development and production of In Vitro Diagnostics for the most advanced Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics platforms - announces the launch of the SENTiFIT® 800 Analyzer, a fully automated and high throughput system for Fecal Immunochemical Test.

Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is one of the most dangerous and lethal cancers.  It represents the second leading cause of cancer related death in the western world with almost 2 million of new cases/year and 0.9 million deaths (www.iarc.fr). If early diagnosed, CRC is curable in most of the cases, therefore most countries organize national or regional screenings to identify the cancers in their early stage, making the cure more efficient and thus considerably decreasing mortality. Those screening programs are testing millions of people every year and this creates new challenges in the practical organization of the laboratories. The new high throughput analyzer SENTiFIT® 800 can meet the need of throughput, automation and accuracy of the most demanding situation.

"For almost 20 years, Sentinel Diagnostics has supported the fight against colorectal cancer with high quality FOB Gold® test and analyzers," explains Marco Buonaguidi, Head of Sales and Marketing. "The SENTiFIT® 800 has been developed specifically for FIT screening centers and represents a step further in the direction to strengthen our commitment in the field of gastrointestinal diseases diagnosis".

The SENTiFIT® 800 Analyzer is a high-end system dedicated to fecal testing able to process up to 550 test/h, 1 million tests every year samples in total automation and full traceability. It delivers a relevant reduction of hands-on time, better management of resources and decreasing of manual errors. The system is fed by a dedicated sample loader (Rack Handler RH-150) that provides a steady flow of up to 250 samples to the analyzer unit.

The CE-marked SENTiFIT® 800 Analyzer is compatible with the FOB Gold® line, the complete solution for the identification of occult blood in feces, and with the CALiaGold® line reagents for the quantification of fecal Calprotectin, the first-choice test to identify the presence of inflammation in the bowel. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839956/Sentinel_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

