Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:20 Zelensky esclude confronto con Putin: "Nessuna fiducia in lui"

00:03 Migranti, oggi Cdm a Cutro: sul tavolo decreto flussi e contrasto immigrazione

23:56 I 'virus zombie' sono vivi dopo quasi 50mila anni: lo studio

23:31 Champions, Bayern vince 2-0 e va ai quarti: Psg fuori

23:06 Champions, Tottenham-Milan 0-0: rossoneri ai quarti di finale

22:26 Accusa di molestie, Fratelli d'Italia sospende Joe Formaggio

20:42 Sale la tensione tra i familiari vittime: "No ai trasferimenti"

20:01 Ucraina, intelligence Usa: "Russia non vuole guerra con noi o Nato ma può accadere"

19:37 Rula Jebreal contro Al Bano a Belve: "Giustifica Putin"

18:44 Pd, Schlein: "Sarò segretaria di tutti". Atteso incontro con Bonaccini

18:30 Plusvalenze, il Tar rimette in gioco la Juve: salta la penalizzazione?

17:47 Migranti, Meloni: "Da Ue cambio di approccio, ora svolta concreta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier's Onco-hematology Portfolio

09 marzo 2023 | 07.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life, to develop a companion diagnostic test that detects IDH1 mutations. This test will be for use with Servier's marketed and investigational targeted treatments in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).  

QIAGEN and Servier are collaborating to develop a PCR-based companion diagnostic test that can be used to rapidly identify AML patients with IDH1 gene mutations. This partnership comes in the light of the published pivotal clinical phase 3 data of the AGILE study which showed that ivosidenib in combination with azacitidine as a first-line treatment for intensive chemotherapy ineligible AML patients with IDH1 gene mutations shows superior results compared to treatment with azacitidine alone.[1] The partnership with QIAGEN will lead to the development of a specific diagnostic test for IDH1 gene mutations with a rapid turnaround time.

Brian Lockhart, Global Head of Companion Diagnostics at Servier, said: "In order to expand the global access for ivosidenib for patients, it is imperative that we leverage a partner such as QIAGEN with an established global footprint in oncology-driven diagnostics, and a proven expertise in companion diagnostics development and approvals."

Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Partnering for Precision Diagnostics at QIAGEN, said: "We are pleased to support Servier with a companion diagnostic in their mission to propose innovative treatment for IDH1 mutated AML patients. At the same time, we are further strengthening our role in developing companion diagnostics for the ever-growing number of biomarkers being discovered in onco-hematology."

[1] Results from the AGILE study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in April 2022.

Media Contact: presse@servier.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018929/PR_Servier_announces_partnership_with_QIAGEN.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/servier-announces-partnership-with-qiagen-to-develop-new-midh1-companion-diagnostic-test-to-support-serviers-onco-hematology-portfolio-301766138.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35896 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Qiagen Companion Diagnostic test This test will today announced it
Vedi anche
News to go
Taranto, scoperti 220 beneficiari reddito cittadinanza non dovuto
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Non avrebbe senso tornare alle regole di prima"
News to go
8 marzo, una donna su cinque lascia il lavoro dopo il primo figlio
News to go
8 marzo, piazze in viola per la festa della donna
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Consulta fissa udienza al 18 aprile
News to go
Champions League, le partite
News to go
8 marzo, Mattarella: "Donna sinonimo di coraggio"
News to go
Nord Stream, Stoltenberg: "Non sappiamo chi c'è dietro l'attacco"
News to go
Fondo impresa donna 2023, come funziona
News to go
8 marzo, aumentano i femminicidi in Italia
News to go
Social, 16 anni età minima per iscriversi anche in Italia?
News to go
Mafia nigeriana, estradata latitante tra 100 più ricercati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza