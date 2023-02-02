Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Servier full year 2021/22 results confirm the transformation trajectory of the Group

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

iii®

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its financial results for the 2021/22 financial year and highlighted the major steps of its ongoing transformation.

Excerpt of consolidated and audited results (IFRS standards[1], as of 30 September 2022)

(in € million)

2021/22

2020/21

Variation

Variation at CER[i]

Group sales revenue

4,876

4,441

+9.8 %

+6.6 %

    Brand-name medicines revenue

3,694

3,282

+12.5 %

+8.9 %

    Generics revenue

1,182

1,159

+2.0 %

+0.0 %

EBITDA

859

638

+34.6 %

-

    EBITDA/Revenue ratio

17.6 %

14.4 %

+3.2 pts

-

Recurring operating result

442

251

+76 %

-

Net result

192

(95)

+287

-

 

Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, said: "In a complex and unstable geopolitical and economic environment, progress has been made across all of Servier's business segments, reinforcing our transformation trajectory. I am proud of the work accomplished by our teams which underlines our daily commitment to patients. Servier is now a global healthcare player built around three balanced pillars: cardiometabolism and venous diseases, oncology, and generics. Our innovation capabilities have been strengthened and we now have a balanced and promising pipeline in line with our ambitions in oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammation. We are on track to meet our 2025 objectives and are moving forward with determination and confidence on our Servier 2030 strategic plan."

Read the full press release in the attached PDF

 

[1] In line with international standards, the Group now publishes its financial statements in accordance with IFRS norms (International Financial Reporting Standards). This transition facilitates the communication and comparability of our financial statements thanks to a standardized reference system.

[i] Variation at constant exchange rates (CER)

 

Contact:presse@servier.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994433/Servier.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/servier-full-year-202122-results-confirm-the-transformation-trajectory-of-the-group-301736714.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Servier full year pharmaceutical Group gruppo Group
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza