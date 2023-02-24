Servier receives a positive CHMP opinion for Tibsovo® in IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) patients

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting a marketing authorization for Tibsovo® (ivosidenib tablets) - an inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) enzyme - for two indications:

Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President R&D of Servier, said: "The positive CHMP opinion is a further step towards the availability, in the European Union, of Tibsovo® which is the first IDH1 inhibitor to be recommended for approval in Europe for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Cholangiocarcinoma for whom therapeutic options are very limited. Tibsovo® is an illustration of the Group's transformation and commitment in oncology which focuses its research on hard-to-treat cancers with the development of targeted therapies being a promising path for patients."

The positive CHMP opinion is based on clinical data from the AGILE (AML) and ClarIDHy (CCA) studies.

The CHMP's positive opinion on Tibsovo® in IDH1 mutated AML and CCA patients will be referred to the European Commission (EC) which will deliver a final decision in the coming months. The decision will be applicable to all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Norway, Northern Ireland and Liechtenstein.

