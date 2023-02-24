Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 24 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:05 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Vertice di pace per una soluzione globale"

17:02 Mattarella promulga Milleproroghe e chiede modifiche su balneari

16:54 Schlein: "Mi hanno rubato lo zaino sul treno"

16:42 Maurizio Costanzo, Berlusconi: "Un amico sempre vicino e leale, ci mancherà"

16:29 Maurizio Costanzo, Amadeus: "Da lui parole di stima per ogni festival, gli sono grato"

16:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.341 contagi: bollettino ultima settimana

16:26 Maurizio Costanzo, l'indimenticabile maratona antimafia del 1991 con Santoro

15:15 Maurizio Costanzo, Rutelli: "Scomparsa choc, pensavo fosse immortale"

15:11 Un anno di guerra Ucraina-Russia, come è iniziata l'invasione - Video

15:08 Maurizio Costanzo, 'Uomini e donne' non va in onda

14:49 Maurizio Costanzo, il successo come paroliere per Mina

14:48 Ucraina, capo della Wagner messo al bando su media Russia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Servier receives a positive CHMP opinion for Tibsovo® in IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) patients

24 febbraio 2023 | 13.11
LETTURA: 1 minuti

®

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting a marketing authorization for Tibsovo® (ivosidenib tablets) - an inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) enzyme - for two indications:

Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President R&D of Servier, said: "The positive CHMP opinion is a further step towards the availability, in the European Union, of Tibsovo® which is the first IDH1 inhibitor to be recommended for approval in Europe for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Cholangiocarcinoma for whom therapeutic options are very limited. Tibsovo® is an illustration of the Group's transformation and commitment in oncology which focuses its research on hard-to-treat cancers with the development of targeted therapies being a promising path for patients." 

The positive CHMP opinion is based on clinical data from the AGILE (AML) and ClarIDHy (CCA) studies.

The CHMP's positive opinion on Tibsovo® in IDH1 mutated AML and CCA patients will be referred to the European Commission (EC) which will deliver a final decision in the coming months. The decision will be applicable to all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Norway, Northern Ireland and Liechtenstein.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009347/PR___Servier.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg

Contact: presse@servier.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/servier-receives-a-positive-chmp-opinion-for-tibsovo-in-idh1-mutated-acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml-and-cholangiocarcinoma-cca-patients-301755348.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Servier receives global pharmaceutical company CHMP opinion Servier
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Cina non è credibile, non ha condannato invasione"
News to go
Ucraina, Meloni: "Mondo libero è debitore, Italia dalla parte di Kiev"
News to go
Addio a Maurizio Costanzo
News to go
Cospito, oggi la decisione della Cassazione sul 41 bis
News to go
Milano quinta città più trafficata al mondo secondo TomTom
News to go
Ue, von der Leyen: "Tre anni di crisi, i nostri destini sono legati"
News to go
Meteo, da domenica torna il freddo
News to go
Musumeci: "Task force per far fronte a emergenza siccità"
News to go
TikTok vietato ai dipendenti della Commissione europea
News to go
F1 2023, test pre campionato in Bahrain
News to go
Federcontribuenti: metà degli italiani percepisce meno di 1.100 euro al mese
News to go
Russia: "Ucraina prepara provocazione armata in Transnistria". Moldova smentisce
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza